Last-minute camera deals: Fujifilm's XF10 is now only £334.99

If you're looking for a camera as a last-minute Christmas gift, then we could have the answer. Amazon has slashed the price of Fujifilm's neat little XF10 premium compact camera from £449 to just £334.99, a great saving of £114.

The XF10 features a 24.2MP APS-C sensor – the sensor has the same physical dimensions as those in many DSLRs, and is significantly larger than those found in most compact cameras.

Rather than a zoom lens, the XF10 has a fixed 18.5mm f/2.8 Fujinon wide-angle lens that's equivalent to 28mm in 35mm format; a Digital Teleconverter function gives users the option of taking photos with equivalent focal lengths of 35mm and 50mm, although this will compromise image quality.

There's a 3.0-inch touchscreen, but no built-in electronic viewfinder. The XF10 can shoot 4K video, with footage captured at a pretty modest 15p,

If you're addicted to Instagram and its square format then the XF10 could be for you thanks to its Square Mode, which enbables you to switch to 1:1 aspect ratio format with a flick on the touchscreen.

The XF10 also offers 11 Film Simulation Modes and 19 Advanced Filters, including two new ones: Rich & Fine, which renders brighter and more vivid color at the centre of the frame with slight shadows at the corners, to emphasize the subject; and Monochrome [NIR], which simulates infrared shots.