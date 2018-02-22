Land Rover Explore is 'the toughest phone in the world'

It's not every day that a car manufacturer launches a smartphone, but that's exactly what British firm Land Rover has done as it's just introduced a rugged handset.

The Land Rover Explore is being billed as "the toughest phone in the world" and features IP68 water and dust resistance - the same as the Samsung Galaxy S8 - is drop proof to a height of 1.8 meters, and comes with a factory fitted screen protector.

It can also survive extreme temperature changes, including "freezing cold to blistering heat, thermal shock, intense humidity and vibration exposure."

A mammoth 4,000mAh battery is found inside to keep you going in remote locations, which Land Rover claims will give you two days of usage with the screen constantly on.

There's also the option of a 'Adventure Pack' that sticks magnetically to the rear of the handset to extend battery life with an additional 3.600mAh, as well as improving the Explore's GPS and mapping capabilities.

The 3,600mAh additional battery attaches to the rear of the phone

Sending out a SOS

A compass and SOS light have also been built into the Land Rover Explore, and the touchscreen display can be used when wet or when wearing gloves - two scenarios traditional smartphones struggle with.

Other specs include a MediaTek Helio X27 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 5-inch full HD display, Android 7 Nougat, 16MP rear camera and 8MP front snapper.

The handset was built with the help of the Bullitt Group, and the Land Rover Explore release date is set for April 26 with a price tag of £499 (around $695, AU$880).