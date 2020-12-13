Jets vs Seahawks live stream: how to watch NFL week 14 game online from anywhere

At this point nobody is expecting the Jets to pull a win out the bag when they face the Seahawks today, though with week 13 offering up a near-miss for New York and a devastating blow to Seattle we might see a fight on our hands yet. Read on to find out how to watch Jets vs Seahawks today with an NFL live stream for wherever you are today.

In all likelihood, the Hawks will run away with the victory, but with the team running out of steam it will be interesting to see how Wilson and company approaches an easy win. The Seahawks are within sights of the playoffs, with a current 97% chance to play in the off-season. The Jets were already out of the running last month, and as Jamal Adams returns to the same field as his previous New York team mates, tensions will be running high.

Jets vs Seahawks live stream Today's New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks game kicks off at 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT (9.05pm GMT) at Lumen Field, Seattle. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

The Jets aren't sleeping, though. New defensive coordinator Frank Bush will debut his plans this weekend, promoted after Gregg Williams' catastrophic call last week that went to on to lose the Jets' only potential win of the season in the final seconds.

The Jets defence has been plagued by inconsistent direction over the course of the season, resulting in one of the poorest performances of the league. Bush's plans are still unknown, but at this point anything is likely to be an improvement for New York.

Whether or not we see an improvement in the Jets' defence, however, their offenses aren't likely to combat those brought to the field by Seattle. The Hawks are currently averaging 29.4 points per game, with Wilson having thrown for 32 touchdowns and Metcalfe scooping up a combined 1,119 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns.

These stats don't quite stack up against the Jets' offensive efforts, with Darnold bringing just 5 touchdowns to the party and though the team's top rusher Franklin Gore does have Seattle beat at 523 yards, he's only made good for one touchdown so far this season.

The Seahawks will see this win as a walk, then, and it's desperately needed too - after a faltering few weeks previous. You'll find our full guide to how to watch the Jets vs Seahawks online today and find an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Jets vs Seahawks from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Seahawks vs Jets live stream of today's NFL game in the US

You can watch today's Seahawks vs Jets game over on CBSand NFL Network, with kick-off scheduled for 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT. If CBS isn't already part of your cable package, you can also watch through CBS All Access. The streaming-only service is available from just $5.99 a month - but you can try it for free today. As today's game is also available on NFL Network, however, you can also grab a free live stream using Sling TV's FREE trial on its Blue package. How to watch Jets vs Seahawks FREE without cable If you're looking to watch the rest of the season in full, though, we'd recommend fuboTV. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Colts vs Raiders game 100% free! One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Jets vs Seahawks.

Jets vs Seahawks live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Canadian viewers can tune into today's Jets vs Seahawks game from CTV BC, so get ready for kickoff at 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT. If you're looking for more games today, and for the rest of the season, however, we'd recommend checking out DAZN as well. DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

This weekend's Seahawks vs Jets came isn't on the Sky Sports fixtures, so you'll need to grab an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription for access to this one. If you're interested in more games this season, you're getting a steal right now, as the final few weeks of the season are discounted to £49.99. That gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! The game kicks off at 9.05pm GMT. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. For those not wishing to sign up to a Game Pass, UK American Football fans get up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Or grab a Now TV Sports Pass if you'd prefer access on a contract-free basis.

How to watch New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks: live stream NFL in Australia

This week's Jets vs Seahawks game isn't being shown on either Foxtel or Kayo Sports, which means you'll want to pick up an NFL Game Pass subscription to watch an NFL live stream today. That gives you access to every game happening today, as well as future matchups, post-season games and more. Kick-off is set for 8.05am AEDT on Monday morning. Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australia IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. If you're not interested in a subscription just for watching NFL, an average of five games per game week are shown on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. The Kayo streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).