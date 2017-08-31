JBL Control Xstream speaker pair offer built-in Chromecast and Spotify Connect

IFA has always traditionally been an A/V show, and IFA 2017 is no different, with more speakers and headphones than you can shake a subwoofer at. What has changed however is the tech powering the tunes, with the speakers on show now almost entirely wireless streaming systems.

Case in point: the tidy-looking JBL Control Xstream speakers. Set to be sold as a pair, they come with Google Chromecast built-in, and also work with the Spotify Connect feature for physical-media-free streaming playback.

Set up through the simple, handy Google Home app, the speakers can also be grouped for Sonos-rivalling multi-room listening.

Hi-def hi-fi

The discerning listener will also be pleased to hear that the Control Xstream speakers also support playback of 24-bit/96kHz HD audio, meaning your high quality audio files won't be lost when played through the pair.

Priced at €499 (around £460 / $590 / AU$750), its positioned itself in league with the pricing of Sonos gear, if you were to consider buying a pair of Play:1 or Play:3 speakers.

Expect to see the Control Xstream in shops by November.