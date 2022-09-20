Jayasurya's thriller Malayalam movie Eesho to premiere directly on OTT

Audio player loading…

Malayalam actor Jayasurya had struck pay dirt with director Nadirshah through the movie Amar Akbar Anthony. Following it success, the duo have come together for the thriller --- not in Nadirshah's usual territory --- Eesho. The film has been delayed for various reasons.

Now the makers have decided to take the OTT directly. It has been announced recently that Eesho will premiere directly on SonyLiv on October 5.

"Eesho worldwide premiere exclusively on Sony Live in five languages from Oct 5 (sic)," the actor said in an Instagram post (opens in new tab) recently.

Eesho courted controversy over its title

Eesho, scripted by Suneesh Varanaad, was courted trouble over its title. Eesho is the Malayalam name of Jesus, and some petitioners wanted the title to be removed. The Christian Association for Social Action had filed a petition before the High Court wanting a restriction on the film from being released. But the Kerala High Court threw out the plea and refused to stay the film's release.

Eesho stars Namitha Pramod as the female lead. Jaffer Idukki, Johnny Antony and Suresh Krishna are also in the cast. Roby Varghese Raj is the cinematographer and edits are handled by Shameer Muhammed. Nadhirshah has also composed the songs and background score is done by Rahul Raj. The film is produced by Arun Narayan under the banner of Arun Narayan Productions.

The director Nadirshah is known for his comedy capers like Amar Akbar Anthony, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Mera Naam Shaji and Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan.

This is Jayasurya's third movie to opt for a direct OTT premiere after Sufiyum Sujathayum and Sunny. The last named film was his 100th film. The actor also recently completed 20 years in the industry.

The film's trailer dropped yesterday, and was originally speculated it promises to be a typical thriller that Malayalam cinema has become famous for. Jayasurya's recent release John Luther (streaming on Manorama Max) too was a police investigative crime mystery movie.