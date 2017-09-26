It doesn't make sense to purchase the iPhone 8 Plus

For the last three generations, the iPhone has been available in two sizes, the regular 4.7-inch model and the larger 5.5-inch model. If you wanted a bigger screen, your only option was to go for the Plus.

However, this year Apple has introduced three new models with the addition of the iPhone X. Although the new iPhone X is physically smaller in dimensions than the iPhone 8 Plus, it has a larger screen.

And other than the lack of Touch ID, the iPhone X is arguably a superior product than the 8 Plus. Which brings us to today’s discussion.

Why would you want to buy the iPhone 8 Plus?

I had some hands-on time with the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, and between the two, I would pick the regular iPhone 8. Let me also add that I have NOT played with the iPhone X and only seen it on hands-on videos.

As far as the prices are concerned, Apple sells the iPhone 8 Plus for AED 3,269 ($799 / £799 / AU$1,229) for the 64GB model and AED 3,879 ($949 / £949 / AU$1,479) for the 256GB model.

The iPhone X on the other hand, will sell for AED 4,099 ($999 / £999 / AU$1,579) for the 64GB model and 4,729 ($1,149 / £1,149 / AU$1,829) for the 256GB model when it goes on sale early November.

If anyone is willing to spend close to $800 on a new phone, I don’t believe spending an extra $200 will be a deal breaker.

Coming to the features, the iPhone X is better that the iPhone 8 Plus in many ways. The most obvious of which is the screen. The iPhone X features a 5.8-inch screen whereas the iPhone 8 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen.

Screen technology on the iPhone X is OLED with HDR support whereas the iPhone 8 Plus is sporting an LCD screen with IPS technology- a better version of what's already been on the iPhone for a few years.

The second feature that puts the iPhone X ahead is that it supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) on both of its dual cameras whereas the iPhone 8 Plus only has it on the main camera. That means photos shot with the telephoto lens, especially during lower-lit conditions, will have a better chance of turning out clearer of the iPhone X.

Finally, the iPhone X has a TrueDepth camera supporting FaceID which is a lot more capable than the standard 7MP front camera on the iPhone 8 Plus.

If we are to believe Apple, FaceID is the future of security on the iPhone. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple can make TouchID work below the screen and it makes a comeback on a future model of iPhone X.

What about the "regular" iPhone 8?

Clearly, the iPhone X is a better phone that the iPhone 8 Plus but let’s shift gear to iPhone 8 vs the iPhone 8 Plus. The key differences between the two models are larger screen, bigger battery and the dual camera setup.

If any one of these three things is important to you, the iPhone X beats the iPhone 8 Plus in everything but battery life which is something we'll only find out after we've tested the iPhone X.

The 4.7-inch iPhone 8 has an equally impressive primary camera, supports wireless charging and has the same screen technology as the iPhone 8 Plus. It also costs less at AED 2,849 ($699 / £699 / AU$1,079) for the 64GB model and AED 3,479 ($849 / £849 / $1,329) for the 256GB model.

Another thing to consider is that the iPhone 8 Plus now weighs at 202 grams (iPhone 7 Plus was 188 grams) and that feels quite hefty in your hands. For comparison, the iPhone X weighs 174 grams and the iPhone 8 weighs 148 grams (the iPhone 7 was 138 grams.)

So why would you want to choose a phone that is either more expensive or has lesser features. Save yourself a few dollars and go for the iPhone 8 or get the iPhone X which is clearly the future of the iPhone.