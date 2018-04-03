The best iPhone X deals for April 2018

The iPhone X doesn't need much of an introduction. You probably know about Apple's ridiculously big, ridiculously powerful smartphone, launched in November 2017 to mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. You surely are aware that it's the most innovative iPhone in years, not to mention, that it's the most expensive.

So if you want to find the best iPhone X deal, you've come to the right place. This phone still regularly goes for its list price ($999.99 for 64GB and $1,149.99 for 256GB), but we've scoured the web to find the best deals, including a Verizon discount of $100. Plus, you can save with most carriers by trading in an old phone or ease the financial burden by breaking up the price into low monthly payments.

Alternatively, you could also sign up for Apple's upgrade program or get up to $315 off when you send your old iPhone off to Cupertino.

Below, you can compare the price of the iPhone X at your favorite carrier, while deals on unlocked phones are further down the page.

The best iPhone X deals from US carriers

iPhone X deals at Verizon | Get up to 50% off with trade-in

Verizon doesn't offer any discounts off the iPhone X's list price, but you can get a deal if you trade in your old phone and sign up for the carrier's unlimited plan. If you trade in an iPhone 8 Plus, Galaxy S8 Plus, or Galaxy Note 8, you'll get 50% off for payments of $20.83 ($499.92) for the 64GB and $27.08 ($649.92) for the 256GB. But you're probably more likely to get a 35% or 25% discount when you trade in one of the older eligible phones. And if you switch from another carrier, you'll get a $150 prepaid card. View this iPhone X deal direct from Verizon.

iPhone X deals at Sprint | $20 per month for 18 months

Last but not least, Sprint too doesn't discount the iPhone X. But it does offer the lowest monthly payment (without a trade-in). You can lease either version of the phone for just $20 per month for 18 months, with nothing due upfront for the 64GB version and a $150 down payment required for the 256GB model. This lease is part of Sprint's iPhone Forever program, so anytime after 12 months, you can purchase the phone for the remaining balance or trade it in for a new model. View this iPhone X deal direct from Sprint

iPhone X review and specs in brief

An iPhone for the ages

Screen size: 5.8-inches | Resolution: 1125 x 2436 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 174g | OS: iOS 11 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2716mAh

Simply stunning screen

iOS 11 is lovely to use

To state the obvious: the price!

We think that the iPhone X is the most important iPhone launched since... well, the first one! After years of incremental upgrades, Apple has pulled out all the stops for its 10th anniversary smartphone. Face ID lets you unlock your phone just by looking at it, the stunning 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display does away with the bezel almost entirely, there's wireless charging, and that's before we even get to Animojis!

Read TechRadar's full iPhone X review

Why is there an iPhone X price increase?

So, what's the deal with this price increase? The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 , which sports a nearly bezel-less OLED display like the iPhone X, costs $930.

Apple's iPhone X tops this, especially because it's reportedly using Samsung's OLED screen technology. Its chief rival won't give it any deals. And so, the iPhone X costs $999.

Should you get AppleCare+ with the iPhone X?

The iPhone X doesn't automatically come with AppleCare+, but you may want it for this delicate, glass backed all-screen iPhone. It is, after all $1,000.

AppleCare+ is $199 for the iPhone X, which is more than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone Upgrade Program automatically includes it, so Apple is serving up the ultimate package.

Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile are also offering their own protection plans with the iPhone, so be sure to shop around at the links above. Some even offer theft protection on top of the normal iPhone X screen damage replacement services.