iPad Pro sale at Walmart: the 11-inch tablet gets a $125 price cut

The Apple Event took place yesterday, and with that came the announcement of the new Apple iPad, which means it's a fantastic time to find discounts on older models. Right now, Walmart has the 11-inch iPad Pro on sale for $674. That's a $125 discount and the best price we've found for the powerful tablet. Walmart also has the older 10.5-inch iPad Pro on sale for just $599.



The iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display that goes edge to edge and includes an A12X Bionic chip that results in a fast and powerful performance that outperforms many PC laptops. The lightweight tablet packs 64GB of storage and offers access to the latest apps that include augmented reality experiences. The tablet also features Face ID so you can securely unlock your iPad and provides an all-day battery life of ten hours.



This particular deal from Walmart is for the 64GB iPad Pro in Space Gray. Like we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found the tablet and a fantastic time to snag a deal on the Apple iPad.

Apple iPad Pro deals:

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 64GB $799 $674 at Walmart

Walmart has the 2018 Apple iPad Pro on sale for $674. The 11-inch Space Gray tablet packs 64GB of storage, provides ten hours of battery life and includes the powerful A12X Bionic chip.

View Deal

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro 64GB $649 $599 at Walmart

Walmart has the older (but still very powerful) 10.5-inch iPad Pro on sale for $599 at Walmart. That's a $50 discount for the tablet that offers 64GB of storage and is available in two color choices, Gold and Rose Gold.

View Deal

