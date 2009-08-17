Radiohead give away their music online again

Radiohead have once again embraced the internet and made one of their latest songs available to download for free.

The track, called 'These Are My Twisted Words', was revealed by Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood on the band's blog Dead Air Space.

"We've been recording for a while, and this was one of the first we finished. We're pretty proud of it," Greenwood explained.

"There's other stuff in various states of completion, but this is one we've been practicing, and which we'll probably play at this summer's concerts. Hope you like it."

Spring a leak

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that the track has found itself online. Last week, the song was 'leaked' on to a forum called What.cd – with some forum users thinking that the person who leaked it was the band's lead singer Thom Yorke.

The track was leaked alongside the URL www.wallofice.com and some ASCII art reportedly from the band. To muddy the waters further the Wall Of Ice URL, which did originally re-direct to Radiohead's WASTE website now states (amongst other rants): "Don't just create your own stories after reading one post on a message board."

Quite why the band would leak their own track then give it away officially is beyond us, but as Radiohead hasn't announced if they were behind last week's leak or not, they mystery remains.

Whatever the history behind the track, the song is now 'officially' available on bit-torrent or download through the Dead Air Space blog.

Radiohead are no strangers to releasing music for free. With their last album In Rainbows, the band did an 'honesty box' experiment, where you could pay whatever you liked for the album - one of the options was, quite daringly, nothing at all.

Via MusicRadar