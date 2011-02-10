IE9 Release Candidate available to download

A release candidate Internet Explorer 9 has been released, which is now available to all to download.

This version of IE9 is the most complete on offer and won't change in the final build, apart from a few bugs that will be squashed.

TechRadar has managed to get a hands on with IE9, where we said about the release candidate: "There are few surprises here; Microsoft is refining IE9 and offering solutions for a couple of the loudest complaints but it's not changing direction or adding any features where the specification isn't finalised."

9 lives

UK IE9 product manager Mark Quirk said about the release candidate. "Hopefully we're not that far away from getting the release product," he said, but as usual "we'll ship it when it's ready".

There's no Internet Explorer 9 UK release date for the full flavoured version of the browser but some whispers are saying that it could land in April.

If you want to download Internet Explorer 9: Release Candidate, then head over to http://windows.microsoft.com/ie9.