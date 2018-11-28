Intel rumors suggest mainstream 10-core processor could be on the way

With Coffee Lake Refresh , Intel introduced its first mainstream octa-core processor and the company may well soon jump to a deca-core CPU as well.

Intel is rumored to be working on a new 10-core, 20-thread CPU codenamed Comet Lake according to a rumor posted on a Taiwanese forum . The post also suggests the chip will be based on yet another iteration of Intel’s 14nm process.

If the rumors are true, this will be the first time Intel has outpaced AMD in the CPU core war in a very long time. The move would also make sense given that AMD is poised to launch new 7nm Zen 2 chips at CES 2018.

The current 8-core, 16-thread Intel Core i9-9900K has already proved to be a performance beast. We’ve even labeled it as a high-end desktop processor killer as the Core i9 chip beats AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation CPUs in multiple benchmark tests while costing 25-50% less.

However, with the Intel Core i9-9900K already priced at an exorbitant $579 (£599 / AU$859), we can only imagine that this rumored 10-core processor will cost in excess of $700 (about £550 or AU$970).

The current rumors are wafer thin, and with no source other than an anonymous forum poster, we wouldn’t put much stock in anything just yet. Of course, we’ll be the lookout for any new developments in this area.