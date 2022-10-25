Intel Raptor Lake CPU surprise gets ruined by Microsoft

Audio player loading…

What appears to be Intel’s full line-up of Raptor Lake processors has been leaked online courtesy of Microsoft.

We have already seen six 13th-gen CPUs launched – the Intel Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K, plus their respective KF versions (‘F’ means no integrated graphics) – and there’ll be another 16 coming, to make 22 processors in total, if this list from Microsoft is correct.

As VideoCardz (opens in new tab) reports, the Raptor Lake processors have appeared in the software giant’s list (opens in new tab) of supported Intel chips for Windows 11 22H2, and what’s telling is that the models mentioned directly match another recent leak from motherboard maker Gigabyte.

Again, the Gigabyte list details all the Raptor Lake processors its motherboards will support, and with both of these line-ups matching exactly, it seems a good bet that this is the full range of Intel’s 13th-gen CPUs.

Here’s the full list in all its glory:

Core i9-13900KF

Core i9-13900K

Core i9-13900F

Core i9-13900

Core i9-13900T

Core i7-13700KF

Core i7-13700K

Core i7-13700F

Core i7-13700

Core i7-13700T

Core i5-13600KF

Core i5-13600K

Core i5-13600

Core i5-13600T

Core i5-13500

Core i5-13500T

Core i5-13400F

Core i5-13400

Core i5-13400T

Core i3-13100F

Core i3-13100

Core i3-13100T

Analysis: A few hints at some specs, but not much

As mentioned, the ‘F’ models are those without integrated graphics, for folks who have discrete GPUs in place, and ‘K’ models are unlocked (for overclocking – and both ‘KF’ means unlocked with no integrated GPU, of course). The ‘T’ models are low-power efforts for enterprise usage, not aimed at consumers in other words.

For the 16 purportedly incoming Raptor Lake processors, what we don’t get is any spec details at all from Microsoft – just the CPU names. The previous Gigabyte list, however, did provide a few scant specs: the base frequency (but sadly not that all-important boost), plus TDP. No core counts were confirmed for the supposedly inbound chips, though.

The full expansion of the Raptor Lake line-up is likely to happen early in 2023, we’d guess, and with this host of new CPUs will come cheaper motherboards, too. Meaning that folks intent on a budget 13th-gen build will have far more affordable options in terms of the Core i5-13500 and 13400, or indeed the Core i3-13100 at the low-end, combined with a B760 motherboard (which again will be considerably more reasonably priced than Z790 models).

There’s a good deal of excitement around the Core i5-13400 in particular regarding the potential for it to offer something very compelling in the value proposition stakes for more budget-friendly builds.