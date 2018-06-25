If you buy a Tesla after July 1 you may have to pay extra for the internet

The free internet connectivity current Tesla owners enjoy may become a paid-for extra for new owners buying a car from the firm after July 1.

According to an internal sales team email seen by Electrek, Tesla is planning on introducing a premium connectivity package to all its vehicles from July 1.

The move would mean you'll have to pay an additional fee if you want the expanded internet connection in your Tesla (above the core connectivity the car requires, such as for the sat nav and supercharger network information).

There's good news for current owners of the Tesla Model S, X and 3 though, as it appears the charge will not come into effect for them.

No surprise

The news doesn't come as a total surprise, as back in 2014 Tesla said that Model S owners would get free data connectivity and internet radio for four years - which takes us to 2018.

It appears Tesla will be true to its word, but the fact current owners won't be required to pay is positive news - if true.

The email states that from July 1, any new Tesla vehicle will come with two options; 'Standard Connectivity Package' provided at no extra cost, and the 'Premium Connectivity Package' which will require an additional payment, but the exact amount has yet to be revealed.

It's thought that Tesla will be aiming for something close to $100 (around £75, AU$135) per year though.

If you plump for the premium package it's expected you'll get satellite map view, live traffic visualizations and the ability to use the web browser and stream music using the cellular network connection.

Finally, the memo states that Model X and Model S cars purchased after July 1 will get the premium package free for a year, while new Model 3 owners will also get a free year if they opt for the premier interior option.

We have contacted Tesla for more information, and we will about this article with more information once we get a response.

