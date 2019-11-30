HyperX Cloud Flight gaming headset is its best ever price in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday is a great time to pick up accessories for your PC. Keyboards, mice and controllers often take a nice price cut, meaning you can replace some of the older items you've been holding onto for a little too long.

Now, one of Black Friday's best gaming headset deals has arrived: the HyperX Cloud Flight wireless headset, reduced to its lowest ever price of $79.99 as part of Amazon's Lightning Deals. That means you only have so long to get it: before the deal expires, or before the headset sells out, the latter of which is more likely.

HyperX's Cloud Flight headset made our list of the best gaming headsets, and why not? It's got 30 hours of battery life per charge, and offers great sound, even if it offers only stereo rather than surround sound. View Deal

"You can likely get two full days of gaming in between full charges," we said. "There is a catch, however – unlike the Cloud Flight’s competition, namely the Astro A20, this gaming headset only offers stereo sound, ditching any surround sound capability.

"You can thankfully get circumvent that by messing around with the Dolby Access app, though, and the sound profile is balanced enough to make this a non-issue, making this one of the best PC gaming headsets in 2019." If it sounds like a good match for you, grab it before it's gone.

Not in the US? Check out prices for the Cloud Flight where you are below: