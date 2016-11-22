HTC Vive gets discounted this Black Friday - here's where you can get it

Virtual reality may be The Hot Thing™ in gaming right now, but it's not exactly a cheap venture - especially when it comes to the experiences that top-shelf headsets like the HTC Vive can offer.

Starting Black Friday through Cyber Monday, however, the HTC Vive is taking its price down a notch, as well as offering sales on over 20 different VR titles.

Those who buy the HTC Vive November 25-28 can receive $100 off their purchase while supplies last. That discount is nothing to sniff at, considering the, uh, considerable $799/£689/€899 pricetag the headset usually commands.

Sign me up! Where do I go?

According to the Vive team, the offer extends to any online or physical retailer that carries the Vive headset, including the Microsoft Store, Amazon, Gamestop, Newegg, Micro-center, Vive's own website and for the first time, a select number of Fry's locations in the US.

Not sure if there's a place nearby to pick up an HTC Vive in person? You can use this locator to find any retailers near you that carry the headset.