How to watch Walker season 2 online: stream all-new episodes from anywhere

Texas Ranger and family man Cordell Walker is back to confront more criminals and his own personal demons. While the painful mystery surrounding his wife’s untimely death has been solved, it’s exposed a greater conspiracy involving the Del Rio crime syndicate. Get ready for more buried secrets, brooding cowboys and bar room punch ups as we explain how to watch Walker season 2 online from anywhere now.

Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki plays Cordell Walker, taking on the iconic role made famous by TV tough guy Chuck Norris in the 1990s. It remains true to the spirit of the original show, but this reboot tackles contemporary issues while telling the story of a man attempting to move on after his wife’s tragic death.

The dust has barely settled when season 2 kicks off. Walker’s partner Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan) has accepted a dangerous assignment, going undercover with the Del Rio crime syndicate to find out who killed Texas DPA Stan Morrison. Meanwhile, a figure from Walker’s past brings back memories of a tragedy involving the Davidson family, of events that occurred on his ranch almost thirty years ago.

Returning cast members include The X-Files’ Mitch Pileggi, Cody Bell, Jeff Pierre, and Keegan Allen as Walker’s brother, while Odette Annable has been promoted to series regular as Geri Broussard – an old friend of Walker's and a potential love interest this season.

Ready for another round of this action-packed crime-drama? Then read on as we break down how to watch Walker season 2 online no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Walker online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when Walker season 2 airs, you’ll likely be unable to watch the show due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution to the common digital annoyance of geo-blocking.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the returning series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Walker season 2 from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Walker season 2 online in the US

Image Eager to dive further into the world of the Walkers, where “family is everything and Texas is home”? If you have a cable subscription then you can watch Walker season 2 live on The CW at 8pm ET / PT from Thursday, October 28. However, it's only airing on linear TV at this time. It won’t become available to stream until a day later, on Friday, October 29. For cord cutters, the good news is that it's 100% FREE to watch Walker online via The CW website. You will have to wait a week for the latest episode to drop, but it means you can watch without registering – just press play if you're located in the US and voila! If you can't wait to be reunited with Cordell Walker and friends, you can stream The CW programming live as part of an IPTV service. Of the many options, we’d recommend FuboTV as, in addition to offering The CW as part of its core package, it includes over a 100 other channels. Plus, you can enjoy a 1-week free trial first – meaning it's possible to watch Walker online absolutely free. Should you like what you see and decide to keep it, the cable replacement service costs $64.99 per month thereafter. Outside of the US? Watch Walker just like you would at home by summoning the powers of a good VPN.

How to watch the Walker season 2 online in Canada

Image Way up north in Canada, the CTV Drama Channel is bringing you the Walker family drama. Episodes will air at 8pm ET / PT every Thursday from October 28, concurrent with their American broadcast. If you miss any of the live action though, you can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service – although bear in mind that you will need to have cable login credentials. Anyone in Canada from a country where Walker season 2 is airing can use a VPN to regain access to their usual stream of the new show.

Unfortunately, Walker won’t be riding into the UK anytime soon. Channel 4 usually airs content from The CW, but so far neither season 1 or 2 have been picked up for broadcast or streaming in the UK.

The only option is to use a fantastic VPN as described above, then set your location back to your country of residence where the show is broadcasting, and go from there.

How to watch Walker season 2 online for FREE in Australia

Image The situation looks better on the other side of the world. New episodes of Walker season 2 will be added to Stan’s streaming library every week from Friday October 29. Not acquainted with the show? Then you’re also in luck, because every episode from season 1 – all 18 of them – are here to binge. Stan offers three different tiers: Stan Basic, Stan Standard and Stan Premium, with the big difference being 4K is only available via the $17 per month Premium plan. If you don't mind watching Walker in 1080p then the Basic plan for $10 per month looks the better bet. Stan is currently offering a 30 day free trial so you can watch a large chunk of Walker season 2 without potentially paying a penny. If you happen to be abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Walker like you normally would back home, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream as usual.