How to watch UFC 268: time, card and Usman vs Covington 2 live stream details

The UFC heads to the Big Apple and Madison Square Garden for a superb bill that includes a much-anticipated welterweight title rematch. Read on to discover how to find a UFC 268 live stream and watch Usman vs Covington 2, plus the rest of the card online with ESPN+ having exclusive coverage in the US.

The card is set to be headlined by a re-run of the December 2019 blockbuster between current 77kg champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington. It features Rose Namajunas defending her UFC women’s strawweight belt against the woman she won it off, Zhang Weili as the co-main event.

Watch UFC 268: live stream Usman vs Covington 2 Date: Saturday, November 6 Main card time: 10pm EDT / 7pm PDT / 2am GMT / 1pm AEDT Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, USA Live stream: ESPN Plus PPV (US) / BT Sport (UK) / DAZN (DE/IT/ES)/ Kayo PPV (Aus)

Widely regarded as one of the the greatest MMA title fights of all time, the last meeting between these two wrestling specialists saw Usman deliver a dramatic late stoppage to defeat trash-talking challenger Covington in the final minute at UFC 245 in Las Vegas.

The win marked Usman's first defence of the title, with Covington left with a broken jaw despite his gallant efforts.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Usman vs Covington 2 live stream and watch UFC 268 online - plus key details like the Usman vs Covington time, and the cheapest way to get a UFC live stream on Saturday.

Usman vs Covington takes place at UFC 268, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 6. The UFC 268 early prelim card is scheduled to begin at 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT / 10pm GMT / 9am AEDT (Sun), with the prelims kicking off at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT / 12am GMT / 11am AEDT (Sun).

This main Usman vs Covington 2 card is slated to start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 2am GMT (Sun) / 1pm AEST (Sun) - with the two MMA stars expected to enter the Octagon from around 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT / 3.30am GMT / 2.30pm AEST.

UFC 268 live stream: how to watch Usman vs Covington 2 in the US

Image See UFC 268 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

The exclusive rights for US coverage is with UFC on ESPN Plus, meaning it is the one place to watch it. Early prelim coverage starts at 6pm ET / 3.30pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Usman vs Covington expected to enter the Octagon some time from 12am ET / 9pm PT - depending on the pace of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already enjoy the fruits of ESPN Plus, then it's very straight forward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $69.99 to watch UFC 268. 2. UFC 268 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, then you can take advantage of this great value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $89.98. That gets you both the UFC 268 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $60 alone! 3. UFC 268 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 268 for $83.98 and, with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So that's a jam-packed 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - think all of Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars and stacks more - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, AND the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu.

How to live stream UFC 268 without PPV in Europe

As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe - probably because it's on during the middle of the night! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Even better news...you can actually watch absolutely FREE in certain regions (we can confirm that is the case in Germany, Austria and Spain, for example). That's thanks to a 30-day free trial, that you can take advantage of if you've never had a subscription before.

How to watch Usman vs Covington 2: live stream UFC 268 in the UK

Image BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now, and the great news is that despite its tasty line up of fights, this weekend's UFC 268 action won't be a PPV event in the UK! You'll need to tune into BT Sport 1 for all the action from NYC, with coverage beginning on the channel with their build-up preview show at 12am on Saturday night followed by coverage of the prelims and main card at 2am in the early hours of Sunday morning. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs £25 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these day. You can also access your BT Sport subscription or monthly pass from overseas if you're away from home. To do that you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

Usman vs Covington 2: live stream UFC 268 in Canada

Image There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Usman vs Covington 2 live stream in Canada on Saturday. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, November 6.

UFC 268 live stream: how to watch Usman vs Covington 2 online in Australia

Image As per usual, you'll find UFC 268 and Usman vs Covington 2 available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AUD$54.95. The main card is set to take place at 5am AEDT early on Sunday morning. Usman and Covington are expected to make their way toward the Octagon around 6.15am AEDT. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. Click the link where you can sign up to watch, where you'll then be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

Usman vs Covington 2 live stream: how to watch UFC 268 in New Zealand

Image Sky Arenais offering New Zealand viewers a Usman vs Covington 2 live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 3pm NZST main card start time on Sunday, November 7 to get all the action. The headline Usman vs Covington fight is expected any time from 4.30pm NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Usman vs Covington 2 preview and predictions

These two bitter rivals provided an all-out war last time, and with the antagonism between the two fighters still very much apparent in the build up to this rematch, its reasonable to expect similar fireworks in Saturday's encounter.

Usman has gone from strength to strength since that showdown, having chalked up notable wins wins over much-fancied challengers Jorge Masvidal (twice) and Gilbert Burns.

Covington has only registered one win since losing to Usman, beating former champion Tyron Woodley, and will need to reach a new level of performance to pull off a successful revenge mission tonight.

(Image credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Who is Kamaru Usman?

Having chalked up 18 straight MMA victories, Kamaru Usman is one of MMA's best grapplers and took the welterweight crown from Tyron Woodley in 2019 at UFC 235.

While the Nigerian star is known for his floor work, he can punch his way out of trouble when needed, and perfectly illustrated his fists as a means of attack during his dramatic final round stoppage against his opponent tonight during the first defence of his title.

Who is Colby Covington?

Nicknamed "Chaos", Clovis, California-based Covington is a former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion and current number 1 in the UFC welterweight rankings.

The 33-year-old boasts a tidy 16-2-0 record but has only fought once since his defeat to Usman in their first encounter and has changed camps, making it difficult to predict how the two-time Pac-10 Conference college wrestling champion will perform this time out.

Usman vs Covington 2 latest odds: who is the favorite to win?

Defending champ Usman is once again the favorite for this rematch, coming in at 1/3 with the majority of bookies, with Covington marked out at 9/4 to end the Nigerian Nightmare's 18-fight unbeaten streak.

Usman vs Covington 2: recent results

Covington earned tonight's title shot after defeating long-term rival and former teammate Tyron Woodley via TKO and a cracked rib in the main event of UFC Fight Night 178 back in September 2020.

Usman's last title defence came back in August at UFC 261 with his rematch fight with Jorge Masvidal ending with the Nigerian Nightmare delivering a stunning second-round knockout via a highlight reel right hand blow.

(Image credit: Photocarioca / Shutterstock.com)

UFC 268 full card and highlights

Beyond the much anticipated headline act rematch, UFC 268's co-main event sees another top notch re-run, with Rose Namajunas attempting to defend the strawweight title she took from Zhang Weili back in April.

Despite the title fight stature of the headline and co-main event, many MMA pundits are tipping the night's best fight will be one further down the bill, with fireworks expected in the lightweight matchup between top contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

Full UFC 268 card for Saturday, November 6

MAIN CARD

Kamaru Usman (c) vs Colby Covington (Welterweight)

Rose Namajunas (c) vs Zhang Weili (Women's Strawweight)

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler (Lightweight)

Shane Burgos vs Billy Quarantillo (Featherweight)

Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera (Bantamweight)

PRELIMS

Alex Pereira vs Andreas Michailidis (Middleweight)

Al Iaquinta vs Bobby Green (Lightweight)

Phil Hawes vs Chris Curtis (Middleweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov (Middleweight)

Ian Garry vs Jordan Williams (Welterweight)

EARLY PRELIMS

Gian Villante vs Chris Barnett (Heavyweight)

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Bruno Silva (Featherweight)

CJ Vergara vs Ode' Osbourne (Flyweight)