How to watch Tribute to the Kings: live stream Julio Cesar Chavez, Hector Camacho Jr & Anderson Silva

There's family pride at stake in this uniquely personal exhibition fight in Mexico tonight as Hector Camacho Jr looks to avenge a hurt that has lasted three decades. Read on to discover the fight time, full card and your best Julio Cesar Chavez Sr vs Hector Camacho Jr live stream options to watch this intriguing bout - as well as Anderson Silva and the rest - around the globe.

Tribute to the Kings live stream Date: Saturday, June 20 Venue: Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico Main card start time: 7pm ET/ 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST. Live stream: Fite TV (global) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

This intriguing exhibition fight is the main supporting bout on a bill dubbed "Tribute to the Kings" that is headlined by MMA star Anderson Silva returning to boxing to fight Chavez's son Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The bill meanwhile also features Canelo's brother Ramon Alvarez facing another Chavez, Omar, in a middleweight battle.

But the main attraction surely has to be 42-year-old Hector Camacho Jr looking to make amends for his legendary New York brawler father, Hector “Macho” Camacho who lost to Chavez Sr on points in all-time classic fight back in September 1992 in fight that saw him relinquish his WBO Light Welterweight belt.

Famed for his lightening quick hands, Camacho senior was a world champion at super featherweight, lightweight and junior welterweight, defeating the likes of Roberto Durán and Sugar Ray Leonard, but was tragically murdered in 2012.

His defeat to Chavez Sr was one of the few blemishes on a golden career, but there was no shame in losing to a fighter evocatively nicknamed the God of fists from Culiacan.

The 58-year-old Mexican Hall of Fame inductee Chavez Sr was also a champ at three divisions (super featherweight, lightweight and light welterweight) and holds the record for most title fight victories of any boxer (31).

Fite TV will be showing the event in the US as well as a range of regions including the UK, Canada and Australia, though you'll be paying a converted cost from USD into your relevant currency to pick up a PPV pass. Keep reading to find out all you need to know about getting a live stream of Julio Cesar Chavez vs Hector Camacho Jr and the rest tonight.

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr vs Hector Camacho Jr live stream: how to watch Tribute to the Kings around the world

Coverage begins with the preshow at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST. Julio Cesar Chavez Sr vs Hector Camacho Jr is expected to start at around 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST/ 10am AEST ahead of the main event of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT / 2am BST/ 11am AEST. The PPV in the US for this one-off extravaganza is priced at $39.99. It's also available via FITE.TV in the UK and Australia for a somewhat more modest asking price of $14.99 US dollars, while for Canadians it's priced at $29.99.

In the US, you can also find the fight through a range of cable services including DirecTV, Verizon, Spectrum, and Dish if you want to watch on the big screen as well, with a PPV fee of $39.99 for the full card.

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr vs Hector Camacho Jr: Main card

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr vs Hector Camacho Jr

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva

Omar Chavez vs Ramon Alvarez

How to watch the Julio Cesar Chavez Sr vs Hector Camacho Jr fight from outside the country

If you're abroad and discover that you can't access the FITE stream due to geo-blocking, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection.

Use a VPN to watch a Julio Cesar Chavez Sr vs Hector Camacho Jr live stream from anywhere

