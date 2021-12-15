How to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Does anything scream 'Happy Holidays!' more than being serenaded by the world's finest popstars? Throw the words 'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour' into the sentence and it just got a whole lot more festive. Ed Sheeran, the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Meghan thee Stallion, and more are performing across the US. Those who didn't get tickets can watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 in an exclusive televised special on The CW at 8pm ET / PT tonight, Wednesday December 15. US citizens can even watch from abroad with a VPN.

Watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball online When: Wednesday, December 15 Time: 8pm ET / PT Free TV channel: The CW Also available on: FREE fuboTV trial | Sling, if required Watch anywhere: try our top VPN pick 100% risk-free

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour kicked off on November 30 in Dallas, and has been making its way across the US with dates in LA, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and Boston. The tour will finish off with a show in Miami on December 19, but for those who didn't get to attend, its New York date will be televised across the holiday season.

Headlining the Z100 concert were 'Bad Habits' singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, and the man that made country music cool again, Lil Nas X. Featuring alongside the two in New York were the Jonas Brothers, Saweetie, AJR, and Dixie D'Amelio. Sadly Doja Cat had to pull out with Covid and Dua Lipa after a bout of laryngitis.

Bidding farewell to another difficult year with a pop-infused dance party, we've got all the details on how to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 online in this televised holiday special from anywhere.

How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 online in the US

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour will broadcast its show from Madison Square Garden, New York on The CW Network on Wednesday, December 15 at 8pm ET / PT. This follows its online livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com on the night itself. If you're busy with your merry plans, not to worry. There will be more opportunities to relive the best moments from iHeartRadio's iconic Jingle Ball, airing again on Christmas Day at 8pm ET / PT. The CW channel is free-to-air in the US and also comes as a part of most cable packages. If you're trying to watch over IP, then FuboTV is a fantastic alternative. The channel is also available on Sling's orange package. It's not clear whether the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will then be available on The CW website, where TV shows usually find their way 24-hours after their initial broadcast.

How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 from outside your country

Should you find yourself abroad during the holiday season, you'll likely be unable to tune in and watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 and see performances from Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X like you would at home due to regional restrictions.

Luckily for you, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you watch the televised holiday special no matter where you are. All that’s required is this simple bit of software, which changes your IP address and so allows you to access your favorite streaming services live or on demand just like you would from home.

How to use a VPN

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. US for FuboTV

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to FuboTV.