How to watch the French Grand Prix: stream F1 live from anywhere

French Grand Prix - where and when It's been 10 years in the making, but F1 finally returns to France at the Circuit Paul Ricard on the south coast near Marseille (and, indeed, Monaco). First practice kicks off on Friday June 22 with the race on Sunday June 24. Here's the full schedule, with local BST and US timings: Practice 1 Friday June 22 at midday local, 11am BST, 6am ET, 3am PT Practice 2 Friday June 22 at 4pm local, 3pm BST, 10am ET, 7am PT Practice 3 Saturday June 23 at midday local, 11am BST, 6am ET, 3am PT Qualifying Saturday June 23 at 4pm local, 3pm BST, 10am ET, 7am PT The GP itself Sunday June 24 at at 4.10pm local, 3.10pm BST, 10.10am ET, 7.10am PT

A big bienvenue back to the French Grand Prix. It's been 10 years in the F1 wilderness, but the GP from France has a history that dates back as far as 1906. And now at a new venue for Formula One cars - the Circuit Paul Ricard - you can stream F1 live from France for the first time in a decade.

Usually we'd tell you about just how many times the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel had won at this race, and then sagely tell you what that means in terms of what to expect this weekend. But the fact the last French Grand Prix was a decade ago means we just don't know.

What we do know is that the latter has snuck ahead on the Drivers' World Championship leaderboard after a big win in Canada. It's starting to look like a bit of a two-horse race, although the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo will be looking to close the gap at the new track.

It's clearly going to be an unpredictable weekend, and you can stream F1 live with our advice in this guide. Keep reading to find out how to watch the French Grand Prix coverage absolutely anywhere - and you can even do so for free in certain regions!

Live stream F1 with a VPN

Scroll down to find out which broadcaster is showing the French Grand Prix in some of the major English speaking countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have F1, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to live stream F1 action from France: UK stream

Unfortunately, watching the French Grand Prix isn't possible on Channel 4, so there are no free-to-air options as such in the UK this weekend. That means that you're stuck with the Sky Sports F1 channel this time. And that includes the Sky Go app if you're likely to be away from your TV. Don't get too disheartened if you're not a Sky customer but still want to watch the race. Grab a NOW TV Sports Pass and you can watch the F1 (as well as the rest of the Sky Sports offerings) without a lengthy (or expensive) subscription. A daily pass costs £7.99 or a week is £12.99. And by our count you can access NOW on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles. You can register up to four of them at once.

How to watch the French Grand Prix in Canada

TSN (or RDS for francophones) has the rights to show the F1 in Canada, so cable subscribers can watch all the action live on TV, online or through the network's handy TSN Go app. Out of Canada and want to login to your TSN account? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location in Canada.

How to watch the French Grand Prix: US live stream

In the US, ESPN and ABC have the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a US location.

How to stream the French Grand Prix in Australia

In Australia? Then your main option is the very snazzy-sounding Fox Sports Race Centre. You'll be in for some pretty late nights, with the race starting at 10 minutes past midnight AEST on Monday morning. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. That let's you use the Foxtel Now app as well, so you can live stream to your preferred device.

Use a VPN to watch the French Grand Prix from your country

Unlike the UK, US and Australia, not every country has access to watch a live F1 stream. But not all is lost, using a VPN will let you virtually place your laptop, smartphone, tablet or Smart TV in a country that is showing the French Grand Prix:

How do I use a VPN to watch the Grand Prix? It's really easy to do - just follow these three steps: 1. Download and install ExpressVPN or one of our other top three VPN picks from our best VPNS 2018 guide. 2. Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location where you know there's a live stream. 3. Head to the website or download the app hosting the live stream. And away you go!

Where can I watch the Grand Prix using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the French Grand Prix from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Finland, Spain, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Images courtesy of Formula1.com