How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 Halloween special online from anywhere

As Aiden Zhane would say...BOO! She, Jaida Essence Hall and the rest of the girls from Drag Race season 12 are reuniting for a Hallowqueen spooktacular, and we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate the witchiest night of the year. Read on for all the ways you can watch the RuPaul’s Drag Raceseason Halloween special, Bring Back My Ghouls, online today.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Halloween special RuPaul's Halloween special streams and airs live from Friday, October 30 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT/ 7pm GMT on World of Wonder's YouTube channel and WOW Presents Plus, the streaming service for all things drag. It costs $3.99 a month, but there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer and you can sashay your access from anywhere in the world with the help of a killer VPN.

As if you need reminding, that means Dahlia Sin, Rock M. Sakura, Nicky Doll, Brita, Jan, Widow Von'Du, Heidi N. Closet, Jackie Cox and Gigi Goode are all back on our screens for one night only.

World of Wonder, the production company behind the show, hasn't revealed a whole lot about what's planned, but we do know there will be lip-sync performances of 'I'm That Witch' and 'Bring Back My Ghouls', as well as a parody of RuPaul’s classic 'Peanut Butter” music video.

Mama Ru will of course be showing her fabulous self, and will be delivering a special message ahead of next week's presidential election, and there'll be a 'Time to Vote' segment too.

“I am so excited to be back together with my Season 12 sisters," said Heidi N Closet, our Miss Congeniality with a name that just keeps giving. "Due to the pandemic, we haven’t been able to go on tour so this is a fun chance to spend time with each other as well as the fans.”

The pandemic has also robbed our queens of the chance to perform in clubs and on tours, so fans can send in requests, which will be divided equally amongst the girls, who'll all no doubt slay their performances.

Here's how to experience the spectral spectacular from your living room. Just read on as we detail how you can watch the RuPaul’s Drag Race: Halloween Special online right now.

More drag drama: how to watch Canada's Drag Race online

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus is the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag" and comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows available to stream all over the world, including in markets like India, South Africa, the UAE and many other countries. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your bag, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations – all for the ultra-affordable price of just $3.99 a month. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer.

And, if you didn't have enough fabulousness in your lives already, Holland's Drag Race recently debuted on WOW Presents Plus. So, sashay on over and check it out for yourself!

How to watch RuPaul's Halloween Special from outside your country

If you find yourself away from home when Bring Back My Ghouls, the RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 Halloween special airs – quite possible now international flights are resuming and lockdown guidelines are relaxed – don’t let geo-blocks ruin the show stopping fun.

If you’re in a country where this content isn’t available, you can download a VPN to circumvent regional blocks: allowing you to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Halloween special using the account you’re already paying for back home.

Use a VPN to watch your favorite shows from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 Halloween special online in the US

Rather than VH1, the usual home of all things Ru, Bring Back My Ghouls, the RuPaul Halloween Special, will be available to stream on World of Wonder's YouTube channel and WOW Presents Plus from 3pm ET/12pm PT on Friday, October 30. It will be FREE to watch on YouTube, but if you're new to WOW Presents Plus, you won't have to pay a penny either as it offers a 7-day FREE trial. After that, it's $3.99 a month or $39.99 a year for a boatload of drag content. Outside of the country right now? Don't sweat it. You can still log in to your account with a VPN and view content that would otherwise be regionally restricted.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Halloween special online in Canada

As in the US, RuPaul's Drag Race: Halloween Special will be available to stream on World of Wonder's YouTube channel and WOW Presents Plus on Friday, October 30 from 3pm ET/12pm PT. It will be FREE to watch on YouTube, but if you're new to WOW Presents Plus, you won't have to pay a penny either as it offers a 7-day FREE trial. After that, it's $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year for plenty of drag goodness. However, it doesn't include Canada's Drag Race, which you can instead watch with a 7-Day Free Trial to Crave. Should you be abroad when Drag Race: Halloween special broadcasts, you don’t have to miss out: just download a VPN to avoid any pesky geo-blocking restrictions that might stop you accessing services you pay for back home.

More Halloween fabulousness: how to watch Hocus Pocus online

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue online in the UK

Guess where. Yes, your choices again are WOW Presents Plus and World of Wonder's YouTube channel, where RuPaul's Halloween special will be available to watch from 7pm GMT on October 30. In the UK, a subscription to WOW Presents Plus costs either £3.49 a month or £35.99 a year, but there's a 7-day FREE trial available, so you can watch Bring Back My Ghouls without paying a thing. If you’ve decided to take a vacation as travel limitations relax, or find yourself abroad for work during the pandemic, note that you can still log in to your native streaming service with a fabulous VPN and view content that would otherwise be regionally restricted.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue online in Australia

It's the same deal Down Under, where fans of all things RuPaul can tune into the Halloween Special on either YouTube or WOW Presents Plus, from 6am AEDT on October 31. WOW Presents Plus has got drag content galore, and it costs $5.49 a month, or $55.99 for the year if you're in it for the long haul, after a 7-day FREE trial of course. If you stan RuPaul, then the Stan streaming service also has a lot to offer. All seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars are available, alongside the UK series debut; all episodes of Untucked, and the Secret Celebrity Drag Race spin off. And with its 30-Day free trial open to new subscribers, you could get through a sickn’ing amount of Drag Race extravaganza. As mentioned before, if you find yourself abroad right now, connect to your usual OTT service and avoid any angst with the help of a VPN. Save that for the performing queens!