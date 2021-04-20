How to watch Mortal Kombat: stream the franchise reboot online from Friday

While the previous entry in the Mortal Kombat film franchise was more of a fatality than a flawless victory, WarnerBros is finally ready to unleash its reinvention of the movie series. With a star-studded cast and plenty of sickening finishers, Mortal Kombat is heading to streaming services and VOD platforms alongside its theatrical release. HBO Max will be hosting the movie for a month after release in the US, but those in other regions can read on to find out how to watch Mortal Kombat online from anywhere.

How to watch Mortal Kombat online Release date: April 23, 2021 Director: Simon McQuoid Cast: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Takanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada Run time: 1 hour, 50 minutes Rating: R Watch in US: subscribe to HBO Max

Mortal Kombat's latest reimagining has certainly been a long time coming. After the failure of 1997's Mortal Kombat: Annihilation put a stop to the trilogy fans had been promised, it was unclear if we would see another instalment. With 2021 comes a new beginning though, and not only are we returning to a packed lineup of fighters, but long time fans will also be excited to see the return of Bi-Han, Mortal Kombat's original Sub-Zero.

The 2021 release will see MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan - Deadpool 2, Iron Fist, Into The Badlands) training under a roster of Mortal Kombat's biggest stars. Sonya Blade (Jessica NcNamee), Liu Kong and Kung Lao all feature here, as the young fighter works to defeat Outworld, led by none other than the elder Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), aka Bi-Han.

While some have technically been waiting for a third Mortal Kombat movie since 1997, the 2021 release has only seen a slight delay. A week's shift in the release schedule meant that a previous April 16 release date was pushed back to April 23, likely to avoid crossing paths with Godzilla vs Kong at the box office. Nevertheless, Godzilla is set to hit theatres and streaming service HBO Max on April 23, 2021.

How to watch Mortal Kombat online in the US

Mortal Kombat will premier on HBO Max and will be available to stream for a month after that April 23 release date. WarnerBros has moved its whole release schedule to HBO Max this year, which means for just $14.99 a month you can catch all the latest releases in one place. That means not only can you watch Mortal Kombat online, but you'll also have access to Godzilla vs Kong, Justice League - The Snyder Cut and plenty more. Not only that, but your HBO Max subscription will also unlock hours of binge-able TV shows like It's a Sin, I May Destroy You, and Sex and the City. HBO Max is available on the big screen through your smart TV or through Roku, Fire Stick, and Chromecast, as well as through PlayStation and Xbox consoles. If you're on the go you can also stream direct to iOS and Android devices.View Deal

How to watch Mortal Kombat across the rest of the world

Mortal Kombat is releasing around the world on April 23, but with cinemas operating at various capacities at this time it might not be possible to catch a showing in the theatre. Depending on where you are, then, there are a number of ways to watch Mortal Kombat at launch. Between VOD, HBO affiliated streaming sites, and old fashioned cinema trips, you'll find options for the UK, Australia and Canada below.

HBO Max is not available in the UK just yet, but Mortal Kombat will be releasing as a VOD through Amazon Prime Video. The movie will cost £15.99 to rent in the UK from April 23.

While Foxtel offers HBO content through both its cable service and Binge streaming site, HBO Max is not included and so Australian fans will be heading out for a good old trip to the cinema.

Bell Media has Canadian distribution rights for HBO Max, which means you can watch Mortal Kombat through your cable package or, if you're not already signed up with Bell, through streaming service Crave. You'll need the $19.98 a month subscription to catch this content, which offers Crave, movies and HBO in one package. However, right now you can pick up a 7 day free trial so if you time it right you could be watching Mortal Kombat online for free at launch.