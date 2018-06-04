How to watch the FIFA World Cup finals: live stream every game from anywhere

The FIFA World Cup 2018 - where and when Russia is the somewhat controversial host nation of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals. It will take place over 64 matches, in 16 venues, across 13 cities - from Kaliningrad to Yekaterinburg. The first game - the hosts Russia vs Saudi Arabia - kicks off on Thursday June 14 with the tournament lasting a day over one month. The World Cup final takes place in Moscow on Sunday July 15.

Oh football. You big beautiful brute of a game. As if the heady combination of highs and lows, cheers and tears, you supply every season isn't enough, every four years you crank things up with the very pinnacle of the game - the FIFA World Cup finals. And with this handy guide, you can find out how to live stream every last joyous, heartbreaking minute of it absolutely free and regardless of where you live.

This edition of the World Cup tournament - Russia 2018 - sees 32 teams square off for a chance to lift the famous 18 carat gold trophy. Among them are the hosts Russia of course, current champions Germany, previous winners England, France, Spain, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, and other favourites including Belgium, Portugal and Croatia.

But you probably don't need too much preamble. You just want to know where you'll be able to watch the games. We understand. So without any further ado, we'll tell you exactly where you can watch the FIFA World Cup matches where you live. And if you're looking for a free live stream, we've got that key information for you, too.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time? TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let' you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream the World Cup live in the UK

World Cup kick-off times and channels These are the World Cup matches coming up, the times to tune in and the channel to watch in the UK: Thursday June 14 Russia v Saudi Arabia, 4pm BST (11am ET, 8am PT) ITV Friday June 15 Egypt v Uruguay, 1pm BST (8am ET, 5am PT) BBC Morocco v Iran, 4pm (11am ET, 8am PT) ITV Portugal v Spain, 7pm (2pm ET, 11am PT) BBC

The UK's two main free-to-air channels are sharing out the World Cup coverage very fairly indeed, with an equal number of group stage and knockout games and live coverage of the World Cup final on both channels. That obviously means you can make the most of their respective iPlayer and ITV Hub apps if you're looking to watch on your phone or tablet, too.

If you can't be bothered faffing about finding out what matches are on which channel, just head to TVPlayer.com instead (or, you know, cast your eyes right for a moment). That hosts all UK freeview channels, so you can just easily click on whichever one is showing the match.

Saturday June 16 France v Australia, 11am (2pm ET, 11am PT) BBC Argentina v Iceland, 2pm (9am ET, 6am PT) ITV Peru v Denmark, 5pm (12pm ET, 9am PT) BBC Croatia v Nigeria, 8pm (3pm ET, 12pm PT) ITV Sunday June 17 Costa Rica v Serbia, 1pm ITV (8am ET, 5am PT) ITV Germany v Mexico, 4pm (11am ET, 8am PT) BBC Brazil v Switzerland, 7pm ITV (2pm ET, 11am PT) ITV

How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2018: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster, with a menu of football every morning during the group stages. Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch every single World Cup 2018 match on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Go app for tablets and smartphones. If you're a cord cutter, you can alternatively watch on another subscription service such as DirectTV, Sling and Fubo - each of which has a free trial. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above. So if you love the commentary and coverage in the UK, for example, you can catch up with that instead.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018: Canada live stream

CTV/TSN is the official Canada broadcaster, so you can spend this summer dividing your time between watching the football and praying that you'll qualify for the 2022 tournament for the first time since 1986. The CTV Go app will let you watch...well, on the go. Not got cable? Well don't get disheartened. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free World Cup coverage from another location.

How to live stream the World Cup in Australia

This is a bit of an 'it depends' scenario. The great news is that SBS is showing the opening game (Russia vs Saudi Arabia), semi-finals, final and all the Socceroos games absolutely free. Great news if you only have a passing interest and want to catch the main games. For everything else, you'll either need a subscription to Optus Sport ($14.99 a month/14-day free trial), which is showing all 64 games of the World Cup finals, or one of our selected VPNs above to watch the free coverage from another nation.

How to watch [team] vs [team]: New Zealand live stream

In New Zealand, Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup finals from Russia. That means access via the Sky GO app for subscribers as well. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!

How to stream all the online action straight to you TV The ability to live stream all the football to your phone or tablet is undeniably useful - you don't have to miss a single goal, even if you're out of the house. But if you want to stream the World Cup from the internet to your TV, then picking up a streaming box might be useful. Check out our guide to the best streaming media players, where the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire are all included.

