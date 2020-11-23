How to watch Dancing With the Stars 2020 season 29 finale online and anywhere tonight

Arguably the most intriguing season of Dancing With the Stars yet comes to an end tonight, when the four remaining couples will strut their stuff one last time in the hope of winning the ballroom dancing competition's 2020 crown. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Dancing With the Stars season 27 finale online wherever you are right now.

The four couples competing for glory tonight are: Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, and Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson.

Watch Dancing With the Stars finale 2020 The season 29 finale of Dancing With the Stars airs tonight (Monday, November 23) at 8pm ET/PT on ABC. Full TV and streaming details are below, and don't forget that you can tune into all the content and services you use at home, no matter where you are in the world right now - all you need is a good VPN to tango with!

They've outlasted some fierce competition this years, with the likes of Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean, figure skater Johnny Weir, former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, Tiger King star Carole Baskin, and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause among those to have left the show.

A number of them will return to the stage tonight to help support our final four - including the surprise last minute addition of popular former contestant Jeannie Mai, who had to retire from the show due to health issues earlier in the season. We've also got a special greatest hits performance from finalist Nelly to look forward to, plus judge Derek Hough will also dance for the second this season.

Hough, a professional ballroom dancer and record six-time winner of the show, replaced Strictly's Len Goodman on the show's panel this season as part of a big shake-up that also saw supermodel Tyra Banks take over hosting duties.

There's still time for one more night of drama, though, so read on as we explain how to watch Dancing With the Stars 2020 season finale online from anywhere today.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars online from outside your country

It's easy to watch Dancing With the Stars live in 2020 even if you're out of the country and there isn't local TV coverage. The solution is to download a VPN, which allows you to get around pesky geo-blocking restrictions and watch Dancing With the Stars online from pretty much anywhere.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a simple (and completely legal) bit of software kit that changes your IP address so that you can access episodes of shows like Dancing With the Stars live or on-demand, as they become available - just like you would if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Dancing With the Stars 2020 finale from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars 2020 finale online for free in the US

2020's Dancing With the Stars season 29 finale airs live on ABC tonight (Monday, November 23) at 8pm ET/PT - to avoid confusion, the show goes live at the same time across all US time zones. Anyone with ABC on cable can therefore stream the show live via the ABC website at no extra charge - and there's options if you don't have cable, too. Of the many over-the-top streaming services out there, the best one for national broadcasters is FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement service costing just $59.99 a month that offers all national broadcasters including ABC. There's even a FREE FuboTV trial you can check out that will let you watch today's finale for nothing! Outside of the US? All you need is a good VPN and you can watch Dancing With the Stars live just like you would from your sofa back home.

How to watch the 2020 Dancing With the Star season 29 finale live online in Canada

Canada's CTV is your one-stop shop for watching Dancing With the Stars north of the border. It's airing tonight's finale at 8pm ET/PT just like it's being shown in the US, and coverage can be easily accessed via its website for free. If you're on the move, the CTV app has your American Idol live stream needs covered and is available for a number of platforms including Android, iOS, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices. If this is how you would normally watch Dancing With the Stars but you find yourself outside of the country right now, don't forget you can get a great value VPN.

Can I watch Dancing With the Stars 2020 online in the UK?

In a word...no. Dancing With the Stars is US-centred show, but ballroom fans will be able to console themselves now the UK equivalent, Strictly Come Dancing, is back. Plus, all the routines from Dancing With the Stars are usually made available on YouTube after they've been broadcast in the US. However, anyone in the UK from a country where Dancing With the Stars is aired live can always try utilising a VPN to watch their home coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Dancing With the Stars 2020 online in Australia?

Sorry, Aussie mates - there doesn't currently appear to be a broadcaster showing Dancing With the Stars in Australia. But as in the UK, people from countries where the show is available can still tune in to their home coverage even if they're Down Under, thanks to a jazzy bit of software called a VPN.