How to watch Carnage A Trois Grand Tour special, release date

Audio player loading…

The Grand Tour is back for its second lockdown special as the boys turn to France. And what better way to celebrate French car culture than with a menage a trois in the back of a Renault, or by crossing swords atop the white cliffs of Dover? Read on for all you need to know about how to watch The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois. You'll even be able to watch without spending a penny if you make the most of Amazon's 30-day free Prime Video trial.

In the true spirit of lockdown, this Gallic gambol all takes place from the safety of Britain, well, just about in Richard Hammond's case. Watch out for the light-hearted set-piece that gets ever-so-slightly heated, ending up with the Hamster resembling an Inbetweener rather than a central pillar of the world's foremost car show.

Of course, the special also features cars struggling up mountains, cars tumbling down hill, cars taking flight, cars returning to la terre firme and, as is traditional, an explosion or two, as Clarkson, May and Hammond embark on a road trip to remember, from the Welsh hills to the English channel.

Watching this Prime Video exclusive couldn't be easier - just sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial and watch The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois online from anywhere from Friday December 17.

Watch The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois FREE on Amazon Prime

FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive, and you can stream it from Friday, December 17. But the best news is, if you're new to the service, you can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial that'll not only let you watch The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois free of charge, but also get one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store.

How do I get Amazon Prime Video?

Access to Prime Video, including The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois, is included with Amazon Prime membership wherever you are. You can cancel after your first free month of Prime or continue for:

Prime Video is packed with films and TV shows, and works across web browsers, smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.

How to watch The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber but you're abroad right now and can't log-in as normal, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

More from Amazon Prime: