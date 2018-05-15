Honor 7C expected to launch in India on May 22

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has started sending media invites for the launch of a new device in India on May 22. The media invite along with the teaser posted by the company on Twitter has revealed that the company will be launching the Honor 7C.

The company in its teaser posted that, “We can’t keep calm as the season to fall in love is here!! Stay tuned cause #LoveSeven is coming your way!”.

The hashtag points towards the launch of a device in the Honor 7 series and recently, the company had launched the Honor 7C and Honor 7A in China. The user manuals of both, the Honor 7C and Honor 7A have been uploaded to the company’s India site and the company may launch the Honor 7A after the 7C.

Honor 7C Specifications

The Honor 7C runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 skinned on top and features a 5.99-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Honor has not revealed if the display has Gorilla glass protection or not.

In terms of performance, the Honor 7C is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with a Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of memory, the device will be available in two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Honor 7C features a vertically placed dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary camera with an LED flash. On the front, the device sports an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash.

The Honor 7C is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and the connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack.