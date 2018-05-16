Honor 10 launches in India at Rs 32,999

After unveiling in China last month, the Honor 10 was launched for the rest of the world in London last night. In India, the phone can be ordered exclusively from Flipkart starting at the price of Rs 32,999.

What’s important to note is how it’s the first smartphone, since the Xiaomi Mi 5S, to have an under-glass ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It’s not as impressive as it sounds, but a safeguard nonetheless. The fingerprint sensor is essentially placed above the display but below the layer of Gorilla glass protection. The company claims that it’s more accurate than the conventional fingerprint sensors.

What else?

The Honor 10 has the same two-toned glass body that changes color as light reflects off of different angles. Feedback has indicated that users like the Twilight Purple variant, but unfortunately in India, only the Midnight Black and Phantom Blue options will be available.

The 5.84-inch IPS LCD display has the Apple iPhone X-like notch right in the center. The notch encompasses the front camera, earpiece and proximity sensor. That being said, the notch on the Honor 10 is a lot smaller than the Apple notch and user have the option of hiding it by blacking out that part of the screen.

Under the hood

Unlike most phones that either have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets or MediaTek’s Helio SoCs, the Honor 10 houses a Kirin 970 chipset under the hood. The same chipset is found in the recently launched Huawei P20 Pro and the Honor View 10. That’s not all that surprising since they’re they all come under the Huawei umbrella, with Honor being its sub brand.

Internationally, there are two variants to choose from, namely 4GB RAM with 64GB storage or 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. But, in India, Honor only chose to launch the latter. Considering that the phone doesn’t have a MicroSD card slot, more in-built storage may actually make sense. Either way, cloud storage is always an option. At the end of the day, the entire system runs on EMUI 8.1 layered on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Honor 10 isn’t lacking in the camera department either. It has a dual camera setup on the back with a 16 MP and 24 MP lens. The company claims that the camera comes integrated with machine learning capabilities, so that the images will improve with increased usage of the camera.

It has an average sized battery of 3400mAh, which has support for fast charging via a USB Type-C port. According to Honor, the technology is capable of delivering a 50 percent charged over a span of 25 minutes.

Last but, certainly no the least, is the 3.5mm headphone jack that managed to stay.