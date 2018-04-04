Honor 10 launch date set for May 15

The Honor 10 launch date has been revealed. Honor has sent us an invite to an event in London on May 15, and all signs point to the launch of the new Honor 10.

Included with the invite was a GIF showing the outline of a phone, with the design suggesting the new handset could well have an all-screen front.

The Honor 10 will replace the Honor 9 at the top of the firm's smartphone tree, and it'll likely sit alongside the Honor View 10.

If we look at previous releases, the Honor 10 will likely have a more compact form factor and smaller display than the 5.99-inch View 10, and as the image below hints - most of the front could well be screen.

All screen and a clever camera?

The invite also hints at camera AI (artificial intelligence) for the handset, with a shutter icon closing to reveal the letters 'AI'.

Honor is an offshoot of Huawei, and we wouldn't be surprised if some of the AI technology seen in the Mate 10 Pro and Huawei P20 makes its way into the Honor 10.

TechRadar will be reporting live from the launch event to bring you all the latest on the Honor 10, and anything else the firm may have up its sleeve on May 15.