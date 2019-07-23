Home security sale at SimpliSafe: save 15% and get a free security camera

If you want to beef up your home security and save money, then you've come to the right place. SimpliSafe is offering 15% off a home security system and including a free security camera that normally retails for $99. This limited-time offer ends at midnight on July 31.



SimpliSafe is a well-known home security system that features 24/7 monitoring for your home or business. SimpliSafe allows you to build a system that's tailored to your space and needs or lets you select from several pre-configured security systems. There are no contracts with the easy-to-install system that's built to withstand power outages, downed Wi-Fi, cut landlines, and anything else you can think of. You'll always feel secure with a 24/7 monitoring center that alerts police when your home needs help.

This promotion not only gives you a 15% discount but also includes the top-rated SimpliCam for free. The security camera provides live 24/7 HD video that you can monitor from your smartphone or tablet and alerts you the instant motion is detected.



Like we mentioned above, this offer ends on Tuesday, July 31, so you should take advantage of this home security sale while you can.

SimpliSafe Home Security Sale:

15% off SimpliSafe Security Systems + Free Camera

