The Punisher comes to town in explosive Daredevil season 2 trailer

Home cinema  

'You're one bad day away from being me'

Daredevil S2

The Punisher is kicking down the door of Hell's Kitchen in an explosive first trailer for Netflix's Daredevil season 2.

Full of Taxi-Driver-esque shots of Josh Bernthal (formerly of AMC's The Walking Dead) looking pissed off as The Punisher, the trailer packs in enough explosions and fights to promise this will be a no-holds-barred brawler of a season.

There's also emotional conflict, tender shots in the pouring rain, guns ,and the moody back streets of the city that we know and love.

Season 2 of Daredevil will hit Netflix on March 18, with a second trailer set to drop on February 25.

