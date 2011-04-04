Hi-fi advert banned for 'encouraging' piracy

Hi-fi manufacturer Brennan has had the advertising of its JB7 Music Player pulled as the ASA feels the ads incite users to commit piracy.

This is because the adverts stated you could copy music on to the device but not that you need permission from the copyright holder to do so.

In other words: Brennan has fallen foul of the UK's archaic copyright laws which still don't allow users to rip a CD they bought to any digital storage device.

"It saves space and clutter and delivers near immediate access to an entire music collection," said Brennan in its advert.

"JB7 owners rediscover then fall in love with their music again simply because the Brennan makes it so accessible. The Brennan also records from vinyl and cassette so you can enjoy your entire music collection but keep it out of the way in another room or retire it to the attic."

Breaking the law

The ASA wasn't happy with this, explaining in its reasons for banning the advert: "We considered the overall impression of the ad was such that it encouraged consumers and businesses to copy CDs, vinyl and cassettes.

"In the absence of prominent explanation, we concluded that the ad misleadingly implied it was acceptable to copy CDs, vinyl and cassettes without the permission of the copyright owner.

"We also considered that the ad encouraged people to use the advertised product in this way and that, therefore, it incited consumers to break the law."

Unfortunately it's a law that many consumers don't know they are breaking on a day to day basis. This is mainly due to most audio manufacturers giving users the ability to rip CDs but not showcasing this feature in an advert.

You can lead a horse to water...

Via the Register and Telegraph