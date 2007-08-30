New Samsung TVs use 30 per cent less power

Samsung has announced two new lines of TVs at IFA in Berlin. The F8 series (available in 40 and 46-inch models) includes the 100Hz MotionPLUS technology which enhances fast moving motion pictures by eliminating blur.

The F8s deliver a high dynamic contrast ratio of 25,000:1, with resolutions almost two times sharper to those of conventional HD TVs (resolution 1920 x 1080). Both sizes have three HDMI ports.

The range comes in elegantly styled glossy black units that boast soft, understated lines. The look is completed with Samsung's signature crystal clear glass trim, icy-blue lighting, and the unique side switches. The F8 line also has Samsung's Wide Colour Enhancer, which boosts colour detail and luminance

The F9 range (52 and 70-inch) each feature Samsung's new LED SmartLighting technology also known as "local dimming", which involves multiple LED backlight units. The TV intuitively senses the TV signal and adjusts the brightness by turning on and off the right combination of the backlight units to produce a contrast ratio of 500,000 to 1.

Samsung added that it has achieved new levels of low power usage, with a 30 per cent reduction on previous models.

The new models will be available during September.

F8 series specifications

40-inch / 46-inch

Resolution (HxV): 1920 X 1080

Contrast: 25,000:1

100Hz MotionPLUS

Super Clear Panel

Sound: 2.2 Channel (2 sub-woofers) (40" 21.1 Channel)

Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC)

Game Mode

Connectivity: 3x HDMI(1 side), HDMI 1.3, USB 2.0

F9 series specifications

52-inch

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Brightness: 450 nit

Contrast Ratio: 500,000 : 1

LED SmartLighting

Wide Color Enhancer

MoviePLUS

Sub-Woofers (2.2 Ch.)

Sound Output (RMS): 15W X 2

Sound effect system: SRS TruSurround XT

HDMI Rear/Side: 2/1

WiseLink: USB 2.0

HDMI Version: 1.3

Anynet+

Wall-Mount Support

70-inch

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Brightness: 500 nit

Contrast Ratio: 500,000 : 1

LED SmartLighting

Wide Color Enhancer

MoviePLUS

Sub-Woofers (2.2 Ch.)

Sound Output (RMS): 15W X 2

Sound effect system: SRS TruSurround XT

HDMI Rear/Side: 2/1

WiseLink: USB 2.0

HDMI Version: 1.3

Anynet+

Wall-Mount Support