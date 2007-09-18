Channel 4 goes high definition on Sky HD

Channel 4 looks like it's going to be the first terrestrial TV broadcaster to offer a full-time HD version of its main channel. Possibly launching as soon as December this year, Channel 4 will be making its C4 HD channel available to all current Sky HD subscribers.

Since launching in May 2006, Sky HD has become Sky's fastest growing additional TV product ever. Over 292,000 customers signed up to the service in the first year alone, presumably making use of newly purchased HDTVs.

Channel 4 in HD

"Channel 4's aim is to offer our viewers maximum flexibility in accessing our high quality programmes and content at a time and in the format of their choosing. HD is a fast growing consumer technology and we believe our viewers will welcome the opportunity to watch their favourite Channel 4 shows in high definition," Rod Henwood, New Media director, Channel 4, said.

Brian Sullivan, managing director at BSkyB, added: "High definition is transforming the TV experience and customers are responding in record numbers to the fundamental improvement in quality and sound quality.

"We want our customers to enjoy access to the widest choice of HD programmes so we're extremely excited about the launch of Channel 4 HD. Be it sports, movies, documentaries or entertainment, Sky HD customers can now access the richest selection of content in HD."

Channel 4 HD will be available without subscription to viewers with a Sky HD box and viewing card.