Best Christmas gifts for the movie geeks in your life

A DVD of Miracle on 34th Street? Cut! Discs are dead, and the movie aficionado in your life just got harder to please.

What all film fans really want is more time to watch the latest blockbusters and the age-old classics, but in lieu of that we've rounded-up some must-have gear to boost pictures, sound and streaming this festive season. From devices and vouchers that give instant access to apps and their vast catalogues of films to stream to tablet, phone or TV, to the latest soundbars, 4K Ultra HD TVs and projectors that create an instant home cinema experience. There are plenty of ways to add a twist to Christmas this year.

We've also included a double bill of gadgets that let the cinematically inclined take downloaded videos away with them in style, with a device that props-up as well as powers a phone or tablet, and as a finale, a pair of noise-cancelling earphones to shut-out the din of commuting and, most importantly of all, Christmas itself.