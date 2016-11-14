20 of the greatest iPhone 6S accessories

There's no doubting the iPhone 6S packs some impressive features. It's got a blisteringly fast processor, 3D Touch gestures, Touch ID, motion tracking, and a camera that shoots eye-popping 4K video.

Still, there are plenty of ways you can get more out of the device, thanks to a range of quality accessories made especially with the smartphone in mind.

We've picked out a selection of the best gadgets available, that could have you enjoying your iPhone in ways that might never have crossed your mind, and help you resist upgrading to the iPhone 7.

To create this list, we've scoured the web for the things we're most impressed by, offering some cool features to enhance the power of your smart timepiece. We've ranked these from cheapest to most expensive according to prices at time of writing - however, some variation may occur over time.

1. Coolead Selfie Stick with Monopod

A feature-packed stick for all your selfie needs

Colors: Black, Blue, Gold | Material: Carbon fiber

Compact

Cheap

Doesn't match all iPhone 6S colors

It's a selfie stick

There's a selfie stick, and there's a selfie stick from Coolead. On top of the standard handle and extended mode, this has a monopod and a detachable Bluetooth remote for completely hands-free use.

All the functions are operated using four buttons on the handle, and the whole thing retracts into a compact little device perfect for chucking in a handbag.

2. Apple 12W USB Power Adapter

Gets your iPhone charged up in record time

Colors: White | Material: Plastic

Speeds up charging

Affordable

Only comes in white

Still not true fast charging

As the iPhone 6S only has a fairly small battery unit compared with the big bad Androids on the scene, it only takes a couple of hours to charge up even though it still uses a very basic charger. However, you can actually get faster charging if you get hold of the more powerful 12W charger Apple reserves for iPads.

Both chargers have the same voltage, but the 12W iPad one is juiced-up with extra current to stop the giant battery units of the iPads from taking a small eternity to fill up. Until the iPhone 6 generation, using this charger for iPhones wouldn't result in quicker charging, but now it does.

We're not talking the sort of fast charging speed you get with Qualcomm Quick Charge, used in a bunch of Android phones. But until Apple gets up to speed and decides to nick this idea, we'll take any improvement.

3. iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount

An affordable car mount fit for most smartphones

Colors: Black | Material: Plastic

Good value

Fits most phones

Only one color option

Plain design

This is a great solution if you want easy access to your iPhone when you're in your car. A 360-degree rotatable mount sits on a strong suction cup for a secure fit on your window or dash, plus the holding frame has an opening to connect a Lightning cable for in-car charging (and CarPlay, if you're lucky enough to have that).

If your other half uses the same car and owns a different phone, no problem - the iOttie mount can be adjusted to compensate for bigger devices and can hold anything between 2.3 and 3.2 inches wide.

4. Mad Catz C.T.R.L.i

Takes your gaming to the next level

Colors: Black | Material: Plastic

Comfortable to hold

Built-in stand

Looks cheap

Only comes in black

Here's one for the big iPhone gamers. The Mad Catz C.R.T.L.i is one of the best smartphone game pads around right now. The SteelSeries Nimbus looks a bit classier, but what the Mad Catz gets you is an inbuilt stand that keeps your iPhone in the right spot.

It's not like you're going to want to play Modern Combat 5 with one hand on the pad, the other holding the phone, is it?

While the Nimbus is the first pad to be advertised as 'made for Apple TV', the Mad Catz C.T.R.L.i will work with Apple TV games too if you're thinking of getting an extra Apple box for your lounge, and the controller's design is roughly based on an Xbox pad, making it a joy to use.

Read the full review: Mad Catz C.T.R.L.i

5. Monoprice 5200mAh Battery Backup with LED Flashlight

Keeps your iPhone going all weekend

Colors: Silver, Metallic Blue, Black | Material: TBC

High capacity

Charges other devices

Not super cheap

One more thing to carry around

Sick of finding your iPhone battery almost dead when you're out on the road? Then never again leave the house without this power pack from Monoprice. Its 5200mAh capacity is enough to recharge your iPhone 6S at least twice - more than enough for a weekend away, we reckon. The pack also charges other devices with USB connectivity.

All you do is plug your phone's Lightning cable into the battery's port for charging to commence, while the battery itself is charged via a micro USB to USB cable. It even packs a powerful LED flashlight on the other end. What's not to like?

6. Aircharge Wireless Charging Case

Gives you a new way to charge your iPhone

Colors: Black/White | Material: Plastic

Adds wireless charging support

Provides some protection

Chunky

Covers up your phone

It can take Apple a long, long time to adopt new technologies. Its iPhones have only fairly recently received NFC, and there's no sign of wireless charging yet. However, you can crowbar this feature in with a remarkably affordable case - the Aircharge Wireless Charging Case.

It only costs as much as a slightly higher-end phone case, but packs in a Qi (pronounced "chee") sensor that lets you use any Qi charging base to power your iPhone. You'll find scores of these online, and even IKEA has got in on the action.

7. Olloclip 4-in-1

Adds four powerful new features to your phone's camera

Colors: Silver/Black, Space Gray/Black, Silver/White, Red/Black, Gold/White, Rose/White | Material: Glass and plastic

Makes the camera more powerful

Lots of color options

Easy to lose

Not cheap

The iPhone 6S camera is powerful, but it's not the most feature-packed of snappers out there, which is where the Olloclip 4-in-1 comes in. This lens bundle goes way beyond just adding an app mode or two, it's a module you plonk on top of the phone, covering the lens and adding another lens element in front.

While an Olloclip 4-in-1 will disappear in your pocket - it's pretty tiny - it actually gets you four new lens modes, all with new optical effects. There's no software nonsense going on here.

It's a two-sided little gadget, and there are little screw-on extras that modify the lenses. As well as dramatic fisheye and wide-angle views, there are two macro zoom lenses too, offering 10x and 15x magnification.

If you're willing to spend a bit more you can get better optics from the Moment lens kit, but it's also much harder to get hold of. And you can create some real Instagram-baiting shots with an Olloclip already.

8. ThinCharge Battery Case

Adds battery without adding too much bulk

Colors: Black, Gold, White | Material: Plastic

Protective

Slim

Plain design

2600mAh capacity is lower than some cases

Most battery cases add significant bulk to the iPhone Apple worked so hard to slim down, but not the ThinCharge. The makers claim it's the thinnest battery case on the planet, and they could be right.

At just 11mm deep and 70g, the fact this can charge up a dying iPhone is nothing to sniff at. The two-part design also offers some decent protection from falls, and uses a Lightning connector to charge (not supplied).

9. Griffin Survivor Powerbank

A hefty power pack full of juice

Colors: Black | Material: TBC

High capacity

Durable

Sizeable

Pricey

Griffin brings its Survivor smarts to a charging accessory with the all-terrain Powerbank, which packs up to three full recharges for an iPhone 6S Plus - and can even bring a drained iPad Pro back to life.

Energy levels are indicated by the LED fuel gauge, while military spec drop protection, port covers and impact resistance ensure the Powerbank stands up to even the most unforgiving environments, making it perfect for camping or off-piste business travel. It even includes an emergency torch!

10. Quad Lock Bike Mount Kit

A simple and secure bike mount

Colors: Black | Material: Polycarbonate and TPU

Protective

Simple to use

Only one shade

Not cheap

If you want a stable and secure mount to affix your iPhone 6S to your handlebars, Quad Lock is the brand to opt for.

The mount's locking system is a simple twist-to-lock single step solution for holding your phone in portrait mode while you ride, and the tough dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU holder case (supplied) keeps your device protected while you're on the trail.

11. Plantronics BackBeat Fit

Headphones built for runners

Colors: Blue, Green, Power Blue, Sport Gray, Stealth Green, Fit Fuchsia, Black Core | Material: Plastic and rubber

Secure fit

Lots of color options

Lack extra features

Seem basic for the money

Like running? A good pair of wireless earphones should be right near the top of your Christmas list. Our favorites of the moment are the Plantronics BackBeat Fit, a pair our marathon-running mobile editor Gareth swears by.

The difficulty when designing a pair of wireless earphones is how to get the things to stay in your ears after potentially hours of being jogged about like a pair of socks in a washing machine. Thanks to their malleable rubbery ear hooks, the Plantronics BackBeat Fit nail it.

Their sound is strong too, rounding-off a truly great pair of sport-ready earphones. They don't have things like integrated pedometers or heart rate monitors, but they do ace the basics, and that's what really matters.

12. Moov Now

A clever tracker at a good price

Colors: Fusion Red, Aqua Blue, Blizzard White, Stealth Black | Material: Plastic and rubber

Unique look

Good value

No screen

Divisive design

This tiny little activity tracker doesn't try to do everything, or dazzle you with a bright screen, it's much more interesting than that.

This screen-less wonder is a pure activity tracker, but it's far more than just another Fitbit step counter. As well as counting your steps, it has preset activities for all kinds of stuff in its app. Guitar Hero-style cardio boxing, running efficiency training, cycling, swimming.

And what Moov Now offers over the competition are audio prompts to egg you on. If you want to blossom from couch potato caterpillar to triathlon butterfly, this is the budget fitness tracker you need. Trust us.

13. Grovemade iPhone Dock

A premium wooden dock that looks as good as your phone

Colors: Walnut, Maple | Material: Wood and steel

Stylish

Premium

Expensive

Only two wood choices

Luxury, precision-made iPhone docks start here, with this slab of hand-sanded and oiled walnut or maple from Grovemade. The dock has a base of solid steel weighing three pounds, ensuring it stays in place whenever you remove your phone.

The dock also has an ingeniously designed interior for routing through a Lightning cable (not supplied), allowing you to position the connector at just the right height so that your iPhone's case or bumper doesn't inhibit contact.

14. Philips BT6000

A compact speaker with strong sound

Colors: White, Black, Blue, Red | Material: Plastic

Compact and lightweight

Weatherproof

Lack of bass at lower volumes

Auxiliary port exposed when used

You don't have to spend loads of cash to get a good wireless speaker. If you want something to fling in your bag to bring out occasionally, you can do a lot worse than the Philips BT6000. It has two drivers and two bass radiators to get you much bigger sound than its dinky-ish size might suggest.

The BT6000 can take some abuse too, and it's splash proof. We like to think of it as primed for parties.

If you're willing to spend more the Bose SoundLink Mini II gets you much beefier sound from a box roughly the same size. But, hey, it's around twice the price.

Read the full review: Philips BT6000

15. UE Boom 2

A stylish speaker for every occasion

Colors: BrainFreeze, Cherrybomb, Green Machine, Phantom, Tropical, Yeti | Material: TBC

Brilliant design

Waterproof

Not much of an upgrade from the original Boom

Pricey

If you're looking for a more affordable portable Bluetooth speaker than the Beoplay A1, found elsewhere in this list, then you can't go wrong with the rugged UE Boom 2, which boasts gesture controls and an on/off feature controlled from the app.

The hand-washable, fully waterproof unit can maintain a connection with an iPhone up to 100 feet away and offers around 15 hours of audio output on a single charge. It's also drop resistant to five feet and stays lightweight at 548g, and can pump out bassy tunes through 360 degrees at a decent volume.

Read the full review: UE Boom 2

16. Buffalo MiniStation Air 2 1TB

A feature-filled drive that works wirelessly

Colors: Gray | Material: Plastic

Can charge your phone

Wireless

Plain

Expensive

This wireless portable hard drive from Buffalo is a great way of serving video, music and photos to your iPhone, thanks to its intuitive iOS app, which lets you stream media directly.

Wireless N range is an impressive 20 feet, and the drive boasts encryption to keep your transfers secure. Apart from its USB 3.0 connectivity for wired transfers, the mobile NAS also has a second USB port for topping up your phone when you're away from home, while its 3020mAh battery should keep things ticking over until you return.

17. B&O Beoplay A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

One of the best Bluetooth speakers available

Colors: Black, Deep Red, Moss Green, Natural | Material: Aluminum

Great sound

Long battery life

High price

Not waterproof

B&O marries looks with impressive sound in this compact, rugged speaker. The style and craftsmanship alone put it in a completely different bracket to the cheaper UE Boom 2, and its audio performance stands up to the premium category it carves out. It also sounds better than Bose's SoundLink Mini II, and that's saying something.

The clarity and sonic detail defies the small profile, and coupled with its balanced dispersion and 24-hour battery life, the Beoplay A1 is sure to impress your friends.

18. AKG N60 NC

Completely block out the world with these noise-cancelling headphones

Colors: Black | Material: Leather and aluminum

Noise cancelling

Great sound

Very expensive

Only come in black

For years, Bose has made recommending noise-cancelling headphones to people very easy. Until recently it offered the best combo of comfort and noise-nixing abilities, but the AKG N60 NC has really shaken things up.

This ultra-portable set gets you great sound quality, and can neuter the noise of car engines at fifty paces. Not used a noise-cancelling set before? Rather than just blocking out the sound by creating a barrier between your ears and the outside world, the AKG N60 NC use microphones to monitor ambient noise, then pipe an inverse wave through that cancels that noise out.

That's why it feels a bit weird when you first put a good pair of noise-cancellers on. Still, that means you can wear them on the train among a bunch of loud drunk people and not have to ramp the volume up. It's a gadget that's good for your blood pressure.

19. Zhiyun Z1-Smooth2 gimbal

Lets you shoot smooth, judder-free footage

Colors: Black | Material: Aluminum alloy

Useful app

Long battery life

Expensive

Can take some getting used to

Recording 4K video on your iPhone 6S offers pretty mind-blowing results, and yet most amateur smartphone footage is marred by camera judder and shake. What if you could smooth out your videos in one fell swoop and make them look ten times more professional?

The Z1-Smooth2 gimbal does exactly that. It's the perfect accessory for casual filmmakers who want to use their smartphone to capture eye-popping video. It's easy to operate thanks to the accompanying app and the Bluetooth buttons on the handle, it offers 360-degrees of steady rotation, the battery life is excellent and it works in both landscape and portrait mode.

20. Sennheiser PXC 550 Bluetooth headphones

Premium headphones fit for a premium smartphone

Colors: Black | Material: Synthetic leather

Strong sound

Noise-cancelling

Very pricey

Only available in black

Sennheiser's answer to Bose's wireless flagship QC35 headphones offer a first-class package with enough features to keep even the most dedicated audiophile happy.

The cans' adaptive noise-cancelling tech keeps things quiet on the outside while you enjoy the driver's superior sound for up to 22 hours on one charge (30 hours when wired).

The touch controls on the ear cup and the lightweight, comfy design makes wearing them a treat the whole time, so much so you won't ever want to fold them away in the travel case.