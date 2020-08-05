Grab an Amazon Echo Dot for $0.99 with two months of Amazon Music Unlimited

It's back. We last saw this Amazon Echo Dot deal over Black Friday 2019, where it was met with an incredible response. If you missed out back then, however, you've got another chance to pick up an Echo Dot for just $0.99 this week.

This deal works by bundling two months of Amazon Music Unlimited with the smart speaker itself. That short subscription will set you back $19.98, so adding a $0.99 Echo Dot will bring your final price total to $20.97. That's still the cheapest the mini Alexa smart speaker has hit so, whether you're in need of a new music subscription service or not, it's an offer well worth exploring.

Amazon is mirroring a similar deal on the Echo Dot with Clock. This more expensive version adds a digital clockface to the side of the device, but will set you back an extra $9 overall. That's a little expensive considering the original model is so incredibly cheap right now, but you might find you use the clock feature more than you think you will.

These Echo Dot deals are outlined just below, but you can also try Amazon Music Unlimited for free over a 30 day trial period if you're not quite convinced by the smart speaker itself. You'll also find more Amazon Echo deals for those shopping in the UK or Australia just below.

Today's best Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot | 2 months Amazon Music Unlimited: $69.97 $20.97 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot itself comes out at just $0.99 in this bundle offer with a two month auto-renew subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. That membership will cost you $19.98 by itself, making for an excellent price on the Dot and all the tunes you need. Of course, you can always cancel the auto-renew if you want as well.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | 2 months Amazon Music Unlimited: $79.97 $29.97 at Amazon

You're paying an extra $9 with this Echo Dot deal to pick up the version that includes a digital clockface on the side. That's all well and good if you're looking for the feature, but it does bump the price of your device up to $9.99.

Try Amazon Music Unlimited with a free 30 day trial | US | UK | AU

Not sure if Amazon Music Unlimited is right for you? Get to grips with the service with the help of this 30 day free trial. You'll get full access to the whole library including every hand curated playlist on offer, but this trial will auto renew so be sure to cancel if you're not going to continue with the service.

