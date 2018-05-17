Google Assistant comes to Sony's top-tier noise-cancelling headphones

Sony and Google have announced that the award-winning Sony WH-1000XM2 and Sony WI-1000X Headphones will now be compatible with Google Assistant.

The headphones previously worked with whatever digital assistant came built into your phone, but the new update will allow iOS users to chat one-on-one with Google Assistant while wearing Sony’s headphones.

Google Assistant will be rolling out to the headphones via an OTA update, which Sony says should be available to download right now for free to all customers.

This added functionality helps Sony’s headphones rival the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, another pair of leading noise-cancelling headphones that came built-in with the feature at launch. The only difference between the two headphones now, at least in terms of Google Assistant functionality, is that the Bose QC35 II have a dedicated Assistant button, while the Sony headphones require you to push and hold the call button to call up Google’s cloud-based AI.

While the Sony WI-1000X and Sony WH-1000XM2 are the first two headphones to get the Google Assistant update, Sony has said in the past that it would also make Google Assistant available on the WF-1000X, WH-CH900N, and h.ear on 2 WH-H900N sometime in the future as well.

Via Android Police