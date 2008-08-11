Leonard Nimoy unveils Star Trek Online

Cryptic Studios enlisted none other than Mr Spock (Leonard Nimoy) to unveil the first details on its Star Trek Online MMO at the annual Trekkie Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend.

The massively multiplayer online Star Trek game was also detailed by Cryptic's chief creative officer Jack Emmert, though it was clearly Nimoy that wowed the hundreds of eager fans in attendance.

Star Trek Online is based around what is perhaps the most popular fictional sci-fi world ever created.

Do you speak Klingon?

Set in the year 2409, players will play as either a Federation or Klingon captain, commanding and equipping their ships as they see fit, in order to explore strange and beautiful planets and take part in massive space battles, as detailed in the first trailer of the game over on Cryptic's site.

If you need to brush up on your Klingon then you might want to head over to the Klingon Language Institute.

The video is taken entirely from real-time gameplay footage, which, even if you are not a Trekkie, you have to admit is pretty impressive stuff. Cryptic Studios have previously produced City of Heroes superhero-based MMO and is also currently developing another MMO game, Champions Online.