Fitness tracker deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active on sale this week

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is on sale this week at Microsoft in the US and Amazon in the UK. Not only that, but there's a good chunk of cash taken off the final price tag on both sides of the pond, with a $70 discount at Microsoft bringing the final price from $199.99 down to just $129.99, and a £60 discount at Amazon UK.

With built-in music storage, calorie, heart-rate, blood pressure and sleep monitoring, as well as automatic activity recognition, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a streamlined fitness tracker with a range of more premium features already baked in.

It's perfect if you're looking for an everyday tracker but also want the benefits of a notification-enabled smartwatch included - and you can currently save a third with these fitness tracker deals. (Alternatively, if this model doesn't suit you can always check out more Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deals elsewhere on the site.)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | $199.99 $129.99 at Microsoft

If you're shopping in the US, you'll find a $70 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active at Microsoft. Sitting at just $129, this is an excellent price for such a streamlined fitness tracker.

View Deal

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 46mm | £199 £139 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is down to £139 in the Amazon Summer Sale. With a range of fitness monitoring features as well as smartphone notifications, there's plenty of tech under the hood as well.

View Deal

Shop all fitness tracker deals at Amazon

Shop the full Summer Sale at Amazon

More Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Not sold on Samsung? Check out all the brands on sale right now with our roundup of the best smartwatch deals, or take a look at the latest Fitbit sales and prices. If you're really looking for a luxury smartwatch experience, though, you can also check out the best Apple Watch deals going right now.