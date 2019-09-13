Fitbit price cut: save on the Fitbit Alta HR, Charge 3, & Blaze smartwatch at Amazon

If you're in the market for a cheap activity tracker, then you've come to the right place. Amazon has some fantastic deals on popular models that include the Fitbit Charge 3 and Blaze smartwatch. Amazon also has the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR on sale for $79.96. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the ultra-slim activity tracker.



The Fitbit Alta HR tracks steps, calories burned, and popular workouts like running and yoga. The activity tracker encourages you to stay active with friendly reminders and automatically logs your workout routines. The Alta HR also offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep quality to give helpful insights to get a better night's rest. The fitness tracker provides a seven-day battery life and offers basic smartwatch features such as call, text, and calendar notifications.



This is a fantastic deal and an excellent price for a feature-rich activity tracker. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Fitbit on sale so you should take advantage before it's too late.

Fitbit Alta HR $129.95 $79.96 at Amazon

Save $50 on the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR at Amazon.The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

View Deal

Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Charge 3 $149.95 $139.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $13.40 at Amazon. The water resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep and calories burned.

View Deal

Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch $199.95 $159.74 at Amazon

Get the Fitbit Blaze Fitness Watch on sale at Amazon for $159.75. The smartwatch features GPS technology and tracks heart rate, activity, sleep, workouts and calories burned.

View Deal

You can find more Fitbit Versa offers with the best Fitbit Versa prices and sales that are currently available.



You can also learn more about the above activity trackers by checking out our Fitbit Versa Lite review, Fitbit Alta HR review, and Fitbit Charge 3 review.