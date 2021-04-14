Fast 9 trailer teases explosive showdown between Vin Diesel and John Cena

Fast 9, the 10th entry in Universal Pictures' action movie series, has received a new trailer - and it's as explosive and visually outrageous as any fan might expect.

The trailer, which clocks in at three minutes and 20 seconds, shows off plenty of high-octane action as Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and his crew come under fire from his brother – and a professional assassin – Jakob (John Cena).

This being a Fast and the Furious film, there's plenty of over-the-top action, quips and close combat fights, which will inevitably delight Fast fans - especially after they've endured a year-long wait to finally see this movie.

Check out the official trailer below:

It's good to be back. Watch the new #F9 trailer now. pic.twitter.com/Ewy0EZfhBvApril 14, 2021

The Fast 9 trailer appears to confirm a long-held fan theory

While it isn't explicitly showcased in the trailer, it seems that Fast 9 may finally take Dominic and his adopted family into space. Yes, you heard that right.

In the final few seconds of the new footage, Tyrese Gibson's Roman and Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges' Tej are seen inside a rocket-propelled car. This modified vehicle is initially being carried through the air on the back of a a souped up airplane before the duo release it and ignite its thrusters.

As we say, this doesn't confirm that Fast 9 will travel to the final frontier, but it makes it all the more likely. There's no real reason for Roman and Tej to be conducting an experiment, with a modified car that has space rocket thrusters on it, if this isn't a plot device for the movie.

In an July 2020 interview with SiriusXM, Ludacris appeared to hint that Fast 9 would be heading into space. Responding to a comment made by host Julia Cunningham about the potential for the movie to take place partly in space, Ludacris said: "You just said something very important. I will say that you are very intuitive, cause you said something right, but I'm not going to give it away."

Cunningham is heard saying "It was space, I said space!" as Ludacris covers his mouth, so infer from that what you will.

Check out the SiriusXM interview below:

What we do know is that Fast 9 is finally getting released in theaters this year. The movie has had its release date pushed back four times due to other competitive film launch dates and the Covid-19 pandemic, but it will now land in US theaters on June 25.