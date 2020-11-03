Early Black Friday deal slashes price on this brilliant 4K projector

After one of the best projectors on the market today? Given the massive discount we're currently seeing on the Vava 4K UHD laser projector – for November 3 only – it might be the best option for you right now.

The Vava 4K projector is now just $1,949 in the early Amazon Black Friday deals, for a massive $850 discount off its original RRP. It's the lowest price we've seen for this capable beamer – with the $600 discount it got for Prime Day 2020 now being comfortably outdone. (Not in the US? Scroll down for projector deals in your region.)

Other early Black Friday deals are already trickling in, and anyone wanting to get their sales shopping for home cinema kit over and done with could do a lot worse than this 4K projector.

The Vava 4K projector started out as a crowdfunded model, but it wowed us with its impressive laser projection and 2,500 lumens brightness. As an ultra short-throw projector, too, you can place it pretty much right up against a wall, meaning you won't need a massive living room or to angle this model from the ceiling.

While many of the best projectors slack when it comes to audio, that's one area the Vava projector also excels in. Audio specialists Harmon Kardon are responsible for this projector's built-in speaker system, packing in 60W of detailed sound.

It's not the same quality as you might get in a proper surround sound speaker system, but it means the Vava projector can hold its own with movie soundtracks and the like. (An additional subwoofer or soundbar might be a good investment, though, to get more of lower frequencies across.)

You won’t find a proper wide color gamut here – just Rec.709, which means you only get 8-bit color depth, rather than the 10-bit color depth that HDR10 is capable of. We recommend setting Brightness to High rather than Standard to up the impact of color, though you will make the fans work a bit harder in the process.

The OS is somewhat chaotic, with an impenetrable list of apps – it might be worth getting something like the Fire TV Stick 4K for a cleaner UI experience.

Keep in mind, too, that projectors suit darker environments, and watching in the daytime with the blinds open might not make for the best picture.

