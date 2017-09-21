Trending
Dual-lens Asus ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Max are coming to the UK

Dual-lens phones are the new in thing, and you don't need to buy an iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to get one, as the feature is starting to move from high-end handsets to mid-rangers, like the upcoming Asus ZenFone 4 and Asus ZenFone 4 Max, both of which have been announced for the UK.

The ZenFone 4 will set you back £449 and comes with a 12MP f/1.8 aperture main camera with optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8MP wide-angle secondary lens, with the latter letting you fit more in your shot than a typical smartphone camera can manage.

The ZenFone 4 also sports an 8MP front-facing camera and a 5.5-inch 1080 x 1920 AMOLED screen. It’s powered by a mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 630 chipset and 4GB of RAM, there’s 64GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot, and it runs Android Nougat.

There’s also a reasonable size 3,300mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner and dual speakers for stereo sound, all wrapped up in an aluminium and glass body.

Bigger battery, similar screen

The Asus ZenFone 4 Max meanwhile is oddly neither larger nor more powerful, in fact with a 5.5-inch 1080 x 1920 LCD screen it’s the same size (though the body dimensions differ slightly) and with an octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset and 4GB of RAM it’s less powerful.

It does have some things going for it though, including a massive 5,000mAh battery – which is the actual reason for the max in the name.

It also has a 13MP dual-lens wide-angle camera, while the other specs and features are similar to the standard ZenFone 4, including an 8MP front-facing camera, a fingerprint scanner, 32GB or 64GB of storage, a microSD card slot, Android Nougat and a metal body.

There’s no word yet on the price of the Max, nor an exact release date for either phone, but you should be able to buy them soon.

