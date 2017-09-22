Download of the day – Generative City Free Run

If you’ve played first-person parkour ‘em up Mirror’s Edge, Generative City Free Run’s stark urban style will look familiar.

Your mission is to jog and hop around the monochrome tower blocks, hunting for a mysterious red shape. Picking this up will cause the city’s buildings to change around you, providing a new challenge.

Track down the red sigil, rinse and repeat. It’s a relaxing way to unwind at the end of the week, and it’s yours free.

To start exploring, download and extract the ZIP archive, then run the file City.exe.

Download here: Generative City Free Run

Download of the Day is our pick of the best free software around – whether it's useful, fun, or just plain silly. If you have any recommendations, please send them to downloads@techradar.com.