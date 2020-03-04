Disney Plus UK officially gets 600+ episodes of The Simpsons

Disney Plus UK will now have over 600 episodes of classic animated sitcom The Simpsons to stream, Disney has revealed on Twitter ahead of launch on March 24. This ends a lot of questions fans had about the streaming service – and it's terrific news for UK customers, who can watch the animated sitcom on-demand for the first time ever. This news came shortly after Sky and Disney announced a multi-year partnership to launch the service on Sky Q.

If the presence of The Simpsons makes the service a must-buy for you, you can still get a year's subscription to Disney Plus for £10 off before launch. That's 12 months of streaming content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and The Simpsons for £49.99 instead of £59.99.

Check out The Simpsons announcement trailer below, which teases all the good TV you've got to look forward to – well, 10 classic seasons and 20 of varying quality, anyway.

Over 600 episodes of The Simpsons + Disney + Pixar + Marvel + Star Wars + Nat Geo = 🤯 D’oh not miss out! pic.twitter.com/IqRM1BXU6CMarch 4, 2020

Why subscribe to Disney Plus UK before it's even released, The Simpsons aside? Along with whatever Disney archive content comes to the service, you're getting a year of big-budget exclusives. Your first 12 months will include seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian and future Marvel shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It won't just be Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Disney stuff to look forward to, though – Disney Plus revealed in marketing materials that Fox movies like X-Men: Days of Future Past and Ice Age are coming to the UK version of the streaming service.

If you know that Disney Plus is the streaming service for you, we've also uncovered a way whereby you can start watching it all right now. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN, you can connect to a server in the US and watch as if you were over on the other side of the Atlantic.