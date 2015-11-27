The best toys and LEGO deals for Black Friday 2015

What's the best thing about Black Friday? It's basically the Christmas sales come early. That means you can surround the Christmas tree with savings on toys and LEGO for the little ones.

Yup, Black Friday is bigger than ever and now includes toys, too. Some of the big etailers, like Argos, even have a dedicated section for Black Friday toy deals. With everything from Peppa Pig and Playmobil to Minecraft and Meccano for the chop, the overall list of bargains is borderline bonkers. And yes, it does include many of the best LEGO kits.

So, mount your mice and find all the best Black Friday toy deals below:

The best Black Friday toy deals:

Half price on toys at Argos

Big toy sale at ASDA

Big savings on toys at Amazon

Doctor Who Into the Dalek Value Set: Includes 12th Doctor, Clara Oswald, Black Dalek, Black Hovabout vehicle, Bronze Dalek action figures. Electronic Rusty Moving Dalek. All under half price for £14.99.

Anki Drive Starter Kit Smart Robot Car Racing Game: Part racetrack. Part combat zone. All out speed. £50 off, now £99 from Amazon.

Airfix models 30 per cent off: Amazon is doing its Black Friday shizzle on a wide range of AIrfix models.

LeapFrog LeapPad Platinum Purple: Wi-Fi learning tablet with 7-inch screen. £45 off and just £54 from Amazon.

Transformers Age of Extinction Mega 1-Step Bumblebee: Bumblebee for under half price. Get going to Amazon - £15.99.

NIKKO RC Vaporizr 2 Car: Remote control fun for just £24.99 from Amazon.

Nerf N-Strike Elite Hail-Fire Blaster: Less than half price. £19.99 from Argos.

Minions Talking Minion Stuart: Your very own Minion. And he talks. 30 per cent off from Argos at £24.99.

Minecraft Hostile Mobs Pack: It's Skeleton, Enderman, Creeper and Zombie, all now real-life figures and yours for just £14.99 from Argos.

Peppa Pig Lighthouse Mega Set: Peppa Pig. And a light house. Well, obviously, plus boats, the four figures from the series and much more from Argos at half price for £19.49.

JCB Battery Operated Ride On Tractor: 6-volt battery and digger, a proper big boys' toy from Argos, £50 off and up for £79.99.

Scalextric 1:32 Scale Continental Sports Cars Race Set: Le Mans and Pro GT race car set, 20 per cent off from Amazon, £39.99.

Barbie Saddle-n-Ride Horse: I'm on a horse. Or I would be, if I was Barbie. Either way, this Barbie-and-horse combo is a steal at 40 per cent off or £29.99.

Playmobil City Life Shopping Centre: Train the tots up in the art of shopping with this epic Playmobil kit. Fully 50 per cent off from Amazon and offered for £64.99.

The best Black Friday LEGO deals:

LEGO Friends Value Pack: Mega pack includes house, car, gas station and pop star recording studio. A bagatelle at just £54.99 - that's £30, from Argos.

LEGO City Explorers Deep Sea Exploration Vessel: Working winch, large wheelhouse, below-deck cabins, lifeboat and, well, more. But for less. £14.99 less, actually, and now £65 from Amazon.

LEGO Technic Customized Pick Up Truck: Complete with detailed V6 engine, woot. 25 per cent off, £52.99 from Argos.

LEGO Hobbit The Lonely Mountain: The Hobbit and LEGO in one? With a catapult and fireballs? Sure to be a smash hit. 25 per cent off from Argos at £74.99.

LEGO Disney Princess: Ariel's Undersea Palace: Perfect for you own little mermaid and yours for £39.99, that's 20 per cent off.