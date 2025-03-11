Cheaper than Black Friday: AirPods, iPads, and MacBook deals are live at Amazon

While Black Friday is typically the best time of the year to find record-low prices on Apple devices, Amazon is having a massive sale right now with unbelievable deals. You can find record-low prices on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and smartwatches starting at just $69.99.



• Shop more daily deals at Amazon



So why is Amazon offering so many incredible Apple deals? The tech giant just released the iPad Air M3 and the MacBook Air M4, which means you can now find the best-ever prices on older models and impressive discounts on AirPods and smartwatches. I've listed the best Apple deals from Amazon below, all of which offer incredible value, and most of which have prices that beat Black Friday.

A few standout offers include Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99, the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $299, and the powerful MacBook Air M3 on sale for an incredible price of $999.

Shop more of Amazon's best Apple deals below, and remember that these are limited-time offers, and some devices are in danger of selling out. You typically won't find discounts like this outside of big holiday sales, so you should take advantage of today's rare price cuts.

Massive Apple sale at Amazon - today's best deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and you can get a four-pack for $69.99 - only $5 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon My favorite deal from Amazon's Apple sale is the all-new AirPods 4 on sale for just $99.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds you can buy, thanks to the premium sound, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent Dolby Atmos spatial audio, and an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $169, which is the best deal we've seen this year and $15 shy of the record-low price we saw on Black Friday.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is still Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, and it's on sale at Amazon for its lowest price ever. For just $299, you'll get the new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Apple MacBook Air M2 13-inch, 256B (2022): was $999 now $699 at Amazon Another Black Friday beating deal is Apple's 2022 MacBook Air on sale for an incredible price of $699. Ranked in our best laptop list, the M2 MacBook Air packs Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. You're also getting 256GB of storage, an ultra-thin design, and 18 hours of battery life. Please note that this popular deal is flashing in and out of stock, so if it's unavailable, you should check back soon.