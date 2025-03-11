Cheaper than Black Friday: AirPods, iPads, and MacBook deals are live at Amazon

Deals
By
published

Shop record-low prices starting at just $69.99

Apple deals
(Image credit: Future)

While Black Friday is typically the best time of the year to find record-low prices on Apple devices, Amazon is having a massive sale right now with unbelievable deals. You can find record-low prices on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and smartwatches starting at just $69.99.

Shop more daily deals at Amazon

So why is Amazon offering so many incredible Apple deals? The tech giant just released the iPad Air M3 and the MacBook Air M4, which means you can now find the best-ever prices on older models and impressive discounts on AirPods and smartwatches. I've listed the best Apple deals from Amazon below, all of which offer incredible value, and most of which have prices that beat Black Friday.

A few standout offers include Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99, the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $299, and the powerful MacBook Air M3 on sale for an incredible price of $999.

Shop more of Amazon's best Apple deals below, and remember that these are limited-time offers, and some devices are in danger of selling out. You typically won't find discounts like this outside of big holiday sales, so you should take advantage of today's rare price cuts.

Massive Apple sale at Amazon - today's best deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and you can get a four-pack for $69.99 - only $5 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

View Deal
Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon

My favorite deal from Amazon's Apple sale is the all-new AirPods 4 on sale for just $99.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds you can buy, thanks to the premium sound, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent Dolby Atmos spatial audio, and an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $169, which is the best deal we've seen this year and $15 shy of the record-low price we saw on Black Friday.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 10 is still Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, and it's on sale at Amazon for its lowest price ever. For just $299, you'll get the new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

View Deal
Apple iPad 10.9-inch (2022)
Apple iPad 10.9-inch (2022): was $349 now $279 at Amazon

You can score a $70 discount on Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad, bringing the price down to $279. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a significant upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

View Deal
Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch, 256GB (2024)
Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch, 256GB (2024): was $669.99 now $599.99 at Walmart

Apple's powerful iPad Air features a beautiful 11-inch Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Amazon has a $70 coupon, which brings the price down to a record-low price.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 13-inch, 256B (2022)
Apple MacBook Air M2 13-inch, 256B (2022): was $999 now $699 at Amazon

Another Black Friday beating deal is Apple's 2022 MacBook Air on sale for an incredible price of $699. Ranked in our best laptop list, the M2 MacBook Air packs Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. You're also getting 256GB of storage, an ultra-thin design, and 18 hours of battery life. Please note that this popular deal is flashing in and out of stock, so if it's unavailable, you should check back soon.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch, 512GB (2024)
Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch, 512GB (2024): was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon

The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop, and today's deal from Amazon has it a record-low price. This MacBook Air packs a super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the most advanced computing jobs you can throw at it, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, with battery life that reportedly lasts up to 18 hours.

View Deal
Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple deals
Amazon has a massive sale on Apple devices – AirTags, iPads and AirPods from $69.99
Collage of Apple tech on a pink background, including MacBook, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch
Massive Apple sale live at Best Buy: get a MacBook Air for $699, Apple Watch for $299 and cheap AirPods
Apple deals at Best Buy
Best Buy's massive Apple sale ends today: Black Friday prices on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads
Apple deals
Walmart has a huge sale on Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more - deals from $23
Apple deals
Presidents' Day Apple sales are live – shop AirPods, iPads and MacBooks from $69.99
AirPods 4
The all-new AirPods 4 have never been cheaper, thanks to Amazon's Presidents' Day sale
Latest in Seasonal Sales
Apple deals
Cheaper than Black Friday: AirPods, iPads, and MacBook deals are live at Amazon
Samsung OLED TV S90C on blue green background with price cut sign
One of the best OLED TVs you can buy drops to an unbelievable price for March Madness
Samsung TVs
Samsung has a massive spring TV sale: shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
Apple deals at Best Buy
Best Buy's massive Apple sale ends today: Black Friday prices on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads
Amazon deals
Amazon's spring sale is live: shop 25 best-selling tech and appliance deals from $9.99
Samsung TV deals
Samsung's spring sale is slashing prices on its best-selling TVs: save up to $1,200
Latest in Deals
Apple deals
Cheaper than Black Friday: AirPods, iPads, and MacBook deals are live at Amazon
cyberpowerpc gamer supreme gaming PC on orange background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
I've looked through all the available RX 9070 XT pre-builts and this is the gaming PC I'd buy with my own cash
Samsung OLED TV S90C on blue green background with price cut sign
One of the best OLED TVs you can buy drops to an unbelievable price for March Madness
iPad Air M3 11-inch and 13-inch on an orange background next to TechRadar deals price cut badge
Wait, what? The brand-new iPad Air isn't out yet and it's already discounted on Amazon
Sonos Arc Lowest Price deal image
You can now save $250 on one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars from Sonos
Amazon Fire 7 tablet
Need a super-cheap tablet? The Amazon Fire 7 has dropped to $44.99
More about seasonal sales
Samsung OLED TV S90C on blue green background with price cut sign

One of the best OLED TVs you can buy drops to an unbelievable price for March Madness
Apple deals at Best Buy

Best Buy's massive Apple sale ends today: Black Friday prices on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads
GlocalMe KeyTracker

When I tested this global tracker, it trounced the Apple AirTag in so many ways
See more latest
Most Popular
cyberpowerpc gamer supreme gaming PC on orange background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
I've looked through all the available RX 9070 XT pre-builts and this is the gaming PC I'd buy with my own cash
Amazon Fire 7 tablet
Need a super-cheap tablet? The Amazon Fire 7 has dropped to $44.99
Samsung OLED TV S90C on blue green background with price cut sign
One of the best OLED TVs you can buy drops to an unbelievable price for March Madness
Sonos Arc Lowest Price deal image
You can now save $250 on one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars from Sonos
iPad Air M3 11-inch and 13-inch on an orange background next to TechRadar deals price cut badge
Wait, what? The brand-new iPad Air isn't out yet and it's already discounted on Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series TV on a red background with text saying Big Savings.
Snag this super-cheap 43-inch Amazon Fire TV for a record-low price
Apple Watch SE, Garmin Forerunner 55, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in cappuccino color on cyan radar background with price cut sign
These excellent cheap Sony headphones are now just $38 at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air M3 on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the MacBook Air M4: here are 9 older-model MacBook deals from $629.99
March Madness TV deals
Best Buy just launched a mega March Madness TV sale: record-low prices from $259.99