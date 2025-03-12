The 8BitDo Ultimate is my all-time favorite Nintendo Switch controller, and it's just gone back on sale at an almost lowest-ever price

Deals
By published

It's $20 less at Amazon right now

8BitDo Ultimate deal
(Image credit: Future)

It's time to put your Joy-Con controllers away for good, as the 8BitDo Ultimate for Nintendo Switch has just received a massive discount over at Amazon.

The 8BitDo Ultimate is currently available for just $49.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon. That's a huge saving of 20 bucks and just shy of its lowest-ever discount of $47.99 at the popular online retailer.

It's a slightly less impressive price drop in the UK, however, with the controller currently down to £54.82 (was £59.99) at Amazon. But it's still well worth considering for UK folks after a powerful and affordable Switch gamepad.

Today's best Nintendo Switch controller deal

8BitDo Ultimate controller for Nintendo Switch
8BitDo Ultimate controller for Nintendo Switch: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

It's one of the best prices we've ever seen for the best Nintendo Switch controller in the business. Packing drift-resistant Hall effect sticks, remappable buttons, an included charging dock, and roughly 20 hours of battery life, this is a gamepad that could last you years.

UK price: was £59.99 now £54.82 at Amazon

View Deal

Even though it's a few years old, the 8BitDo Ultimate remains at the top of our best Nintendo Switch controllers buying guide. As the 'best overall' choice, it simply offers superb build quality and an impressive range of features all at a pretty affordable price tag - especially so when it's on sale like it is right now.

You can read more about the controller in my 8BitDo Ultimate review, where I praise the aforementioned build quality as well as the inclusion of drift-resistant Hall effect thumbsticks, the inclusion of a charging dock, and more. I awarded the controller a perfect five stars and it's still the one I use the most to this day. It's also a great fit for Splatoon 3 and some of the best Nintendo Switch games that make liberal use of gyro aiming - thanks to that feature being present in the 8BitDo Ultimate.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best rates on the 8BitDo Ultimate in your region.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

