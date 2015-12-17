Datawind launches a tablet with calling support for Rs 2,999

DataWind, which is known more as the company behind the much-talked about Akash tablet have now launched another tablet in the market - 7SC. The tablet is priced at Rs 2,999 and offers free Internet browsing for one year. The company has tied up with RComand Telenor network who will be providing the prepaid GSM SIM for this tablet and offering free Internet.

DataWind has also inked a deal with Den Snapdeal TV-Shop for selling these tablets through the latter's 24X7 TV-commerce channel.

The tablet supports regular voice calling functionality and it has a 7-inch display with a screen resolution of 800x480. The tablet 7SC is powered by Single Core with 512 MB of RAM. It comes with 4GB internal memory. It runs on Android 4.4.2 and supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth, and micro-USB connectivity options.

There is no mention of the battery in tow but the company claims it will deliver 6 to 8 hours worth of juice.

DataWind claims that it is the cheapest tablet that offers cellular connectivity.

Commenting on the launch, Suneet Singh Tuli, President and CEO of DataWind Inc. said, "The new range of smartphones and tablets are powered with free unlimited Internet browsing for a year on Reliance Communications (RCom) and Telenor network."