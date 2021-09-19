Cowboys vs Chargers live stream: how to watch 2021 NFL online from anywhere

The Cowboys may have lost, but Dallas and Dak Prescott in particular impressed big time in week 1, pushing Tom Brady's reigning champs all the way in a genuinely thrilling opening night. This clash with the Chargers could well be the game of the weekend, so read on as we explain how to get a Cowboys vs Chargers live stream and watch the NFL week 2 game online from anywhere.

A heroic effort ultimately went unrewarded, but the most painful thing of all for the Cowboys is that they may well have pull off the upset if it wasn't for a CeeDee Lamb fumble.

Prescott threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns on a remarkable return to action from a career-threatening ankle injury and shoulder problems, and a shootout against Justin Herbert would sure be a whole lot of fun to watch.

The reigning rookie of the year took Washington's acclaimed defense apart, and while it's early days, Los Angeles' new-look O-line already looks like a major upgrade, with Rashawn Slater impressing on his debut.

This could be a high-scoring contest, so follow our guide for how to watch the Cowboys vs Chargers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Cowboys vs Chargers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Cowboys vs Chargers from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Cowboys vs Chargers live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

Today's Cowboys vs Chargers game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. How to watch Cowboys vs Chargers without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard FuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. You also get the benefit of the fact that FuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch Cowboys vs Chargers: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

Today's Cowboys vs Chargers game kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT. Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing it along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially mean you can live stream Cowboys vs Chargers free of charge. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Cowboys vs Chargers live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Cowboys vs Chargers game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 9.25pm BST on Sunday evening. The network shows at least five games a week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, and offers access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. A great option for die-hard fans is the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £147.99 for the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Cowboys vs Chargers FREE: live stream NFL in Australia